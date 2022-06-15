9.5 C
Government advised to rescind decision to reduce number of depots for Maize Marketing

By Chief Editor
Mufumbwe District Commissioner, Elijah Munyompe has appealed to the government through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to rescind its decision of reducing the number of satellite depots to operate in this year’s crop marketing season in the district.

In a letter dated 27th May, 2022, and signed by the FRA Provincial Marketing Coordinator, Trynos Lungu, FRA indicates that they had reduced satellite depots from the usual 12 to six that would operate during this year’s crop marketing season.

Mr. Munyompe says this would disadvantage farmers especially those in the far-flung areas in the district to transport their produce to the few operational satellite depots.

“We have a lot of people who are producing this crop but they are staying in far-flung areas, how do you expect them to take their produce to the marketing place that is 50 or 60 kilometers or even 100 kilometers,” he said.

The DC stated that government is encouraging its citizens to take up agriculture as a business to supplement the Zambia’s copper based economy.

He said the intention to have people take up agriculture will not be realized if the market for their produce as created through FRA is not readily available.

Mr Munyompe explained that the reduction in the number of depots means that farmers will sell their produce at a give-away price to briefcase buyers hence disadvantaging them.

Mr Munyompe has since written to FRA to revisit it’s decision to avoid the unnecessary tension from farmers.

“As District Administration we foresee an outcry from our farmers regarding the reduction in the number of depots from twelve (12) to six (6) in this year’s marketing season,” the letter dated 4th June 2022 and addressed to the FRA North Western Provincial Marketing Coordinator (PMC) reads in part,” he said.

The proposed six (6) depots to operate are Kabipupu, Kawama, Matushi, Munyambala, Kashima West and Mufumbwe Central.

