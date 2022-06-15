9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Justice Esau Chulu reported to Itezhi Tezhi Police

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Justice Esau Chulu reported to Itezhi Tezhi Police
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Esau Chulu has been reported to police in Itezhi Tezhi.

A concerned Itezhi Tezhi resident has reported former Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Esau Chulu to Itezhi Tezhi police station for allegedly announcing results of a constituency that does not exist during the 2016 General of Election.

Justine Mutti said that as a complainant, he wants the police to arrest the former ECZ Chairperson for announcing results from Chitulika constituency in Mpika district in Muchinga province which he claims does not exist.

According to Mr. Muti, Itezhi Tezhi police who have already opened a docket should also establish whether Chitulika constituency does exist in Zambia.

“During 2016 the chairperson announced Chitulika constituency in favor of the Patriotic Front (PF)” Mr. Mutti said

Mr. Mutti who lodged the complaint at Itezhi Tezhi police station this afternoon was flanked by Itezhi Tezhi UPND District Chairperson and other party officials.

“We came here to report the former high court Judge and former ECZ Chairperson Esau Chulu for announcing results from Chitulika constituency that does not exist” Mr. Mutti said

Mr. Muti further said that the system of citizens reporting cases in different districts was not knew adding that in 2016 he was reported by a concerned citizen in Lusaka and was accordingly transported to Lusaka where he was detained.

Meanwhile Itezhi Tezhi United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairperson Hardwork Kang’ongwe said that UPND party was aggrieved in 2016 when ECZ Chairperson announced Chitulika constituency which he claims does not exist in Zambia.

“Justice should take its course in this matter. People from ECZ should learn a lesson that whatever they are doing when they are in government, if you mess up it will follow you” Mr. Kang’ongwe said.

The complaint against the former ECZ chairperson comes barely few days after government announced that they were not going to renew the contracts for the ECZ Chairperson and Vice Chairperson.

Previous articleEmmanuel Mwamba to pay Sishuwa Sishuwa K80,000 in damages for defamation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Justice Esau Chulu reported to Itezhi Tezhi Police

Former Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Esau Chulu has been reported to police in Itezhi Tezhi. A concerned Itezhi Tezhi...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government advised to rescind decision to reduce number of depots for Maize Marketing

General News Chief Editor - 4
Mufumbwe District Commissioner, Elijah Munyompe has appealed to the government through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) to rescind its decision of reducing the number...
Read more

Copperbelt province PS refutes reports linking him to a land scum

General News Chief Editor - 10
Copperbelt province Permanent Secretary (PS) Augustine Kasongo, has refuted allegations being peddled against him of being involved in selling of parts of...
Read more

China surpasses US in eyes of young Africans, survey Shows

General News Chief Editor - 9
China has overtaken the U.S. as the foreign power seen as having the biggest positive influence on young people in Africa, according to a...
Read more

KK’s legacy in Zambia unbeatable – Clergy

General News Chief Editor - 8
A senior clergyman in Mkushi District has singled out education, agriculture and unity as being the major contributions made by first Republican President...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.