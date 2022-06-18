NAPSA Director General Muyangwa Muyangwa has expressed delight with the progress made so far on the River View Project in Chongwe.

Mr. Muyangwa has further called on the main contractor, the Zambia National Service to speed up works so that members of the scheme can start reaping returns from the project.

He pledged management’s support to ensure that the project moves smoothly and is completed in good time.

Mr. Muyangwa was speaking during the familiarization tour of the project accompanied by other NAPSA Management officials, the project Consultants and the main contractor this afternoon.

“This is extremely impressive and a very good investment for NAPSA. All that we need is to support the contractor for them to progress with the works. This is a beautiful city before you see the city. It is very well organised with a lot of benefits to the community,” he said.

He assured contributing members of their returns from the project.

“The project will definitely bring benefits to the members and the country at large once completed as this will grow the members’ funds.”.

The River View project valued at 597 million kwacha is a mixed–use development modelled on the green cities concept of urban planning and will include a town centre with retail and office amenities, high, medium and low density and developer residential units, recreational parks, civil amenities such as schools and churches and a dedicated solar park.

Since the launch of plot sales in November 2021 by Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Mwika Tambatamba, NAPSA has made significant progress with most of the plots either sold or reserved in phase one, with growing demand from the market to open up more spaces that were scheduled to be offloaded later

