9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 18, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

River View Project Housing Project impresses new NAPSA D.G

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy River View Project Housing Project impresses new NAPSA D.G
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

NAPSA Director General Muyangwa Muyangwa has expressed delight with the progress made so far on the River View Project in Chongwe.

Mr. Muyangwa has further called on the main contractor, the Zambia National Service to speed up works so that members of the scheme can start reaping returns from the project.

He pledged management’s support to ensure that the project moves smoothly and is completed in good time.

Mr. Muyangwa was speaking during the familiarization tour of the project accompanied by other NAPSA Management officials, the project Consultants and the main contractor this afternoon.

“This is extremely impressive and a very good investment for NAPSA. All that we need is to support the contractor for them to progress with the works. This is a beautiful city before you see the city. It is very well organised with a lot of benefits to the community,” he said.

He assured contributing members of their returns from the project.

“The project will definitely bring benefits to the members and the country at large once completed as this will grow the members’ funds.”.

The River View project valued at 597 million kwacha is a mixed–use development modelled on the green cities concept of urban planning and will include a town centre with retail and office amenities, high, medium and low density and developer residential units, recreational parks, civil amenities such as schools and churches and a dedicated solar park.

Since the launch of plot sales in November 2021 by Labour and Social Security Minister Brenda Mwika Tambatamba, NAPSA has made significant progress with most of the plots either sold or reserved in phase one, with growing demand from the market to open up more spaces that were scheduled to be offloaded later

NAPSA officials touring the River View Housing Project which is under construction
NAPSA officials touring the River View Housing Project which is under construction

Previous articleChina urges the IMF to expedite the $ 1.4 billion Economic Recovery Package to Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

River View Project Housing Project impresses new NAPSA D.G

NAPSA Director General Muyangwa Muyangwa has expressed delight with the progress made so far on the River View Project...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mines Minister advises Lubambe Copper Mine to reverse its decision to declare 178 workers redundant

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe have advised Lubambe Copper Mine to reverse its decision to declare 178 workers redundant. Mr Kabuswe said that...
Read more

Seven industrial yards are to be commissioned by Government after standard verification

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Yvonne Mpundu says the newly constructed industrial yard in Ndola City...
Read more

The is K160 increase from K 150 per 50 KG bag of maize is a mockery to farmers, says Chikankata Village headman

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Following the Food Reserve Agency’s ( FRA ) announcement of the floor price yesterday, the farming community in Chikankata Town, Southern province has received...
Read more

SMEs represent over 80 percent of national employment-Musokotwane

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has preached the importance of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to the national economy. Dr. Musokotwane...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.