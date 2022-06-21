Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata has disclosed that a roadmap has been developed aimed at actualizing the re-alignment of Chirundu District from Lusaka to Southern Province.

Mr. Kamalata says the roadmap will include the preparation of necessary documentation of both moveable and non-movable inventories among others.

This came to light today when the Lusaka Provincial Permanent Secretary addressed Heads of Government Departments and Heads of Quasi-Government Institutions during the maiden preparatory meeting for the handover of Chirundu District from Lusaka Province to Southern Province.

Mr. Kamalata explained that the handover of Chirundu to Southern Province is premised on the declaration by President Hakainde Hichilema on November 17, 2021 that the district should be re-aligned back to Southern Province.

And speaking at the same meeting, Lusaka Province Director of Finance, Raphael Sinfukwe said the provincial administration wants to ensure a smooth handover and avoid disruption of implementation of government’s developmental agenda.

Mr. Sinfukwe reiterated that the handover processes will require that certain processes be undertaken such as the preparation of necessary documentation among many others.

Earlier, Lusaka Province Planning Unit (PPU) Assistant Director, Tiszah Katowe said in line with the provisions of the budgeting cycle, the budget for Chirundu District is expected to move to Southern Province for the 2023 Medium Term Expenditure.

Chirundu District Commissioner, Patrick Kasambila and Chirundu Town Council Secretary, Laura Munkanta were also in attendance.

So far only Chirundu District Education Board Office and the Chirundu Town Council have successfully been handed over to Southern Province while the entire district is expected to complete the exercise by 31st December,2022 in line with the current budget cycle.

The preparatory meeting for the official handover of Chirundu District to Southern Province marks the beginning of the handover process which involves a number of activities that will culminate to the handover ceremony between two provinces.

There had been calls from Chiefs under Chirundu District, to have the district taken back to Southern Province from Lusaka.

Chirundu district was realigned to Central by late President Michael Sata in 2012.