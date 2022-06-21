9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Chirundu district to be realigned back to Southern Province

By Chief Editor
53 views
3
General News Chirundu district to be realigned back to Southern Province
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary, Robert Kamalata has disclosed that a roadmap has been developed aimed at actualizing the re-alignment of Chirundu District from Lusaka to Southern Province.

Mr. Kamalata says the roadmap will include the preparation of necessary documentation of both moveable and non-movable inventories among others.

This came to light today when the Lusaka Provincial Permanent Secretary addressed Heads of Government Departments and Heads of Quasi-Government Institutions during the maiden preparatory meeting for the handover of Chirundu District from Lusaka Province to Southern Province.

Mr. Kamalata explained that the handover of Chirundu to Southern Province is premised on the declaration by President Hakainde Hichilema on November 17, 2021 that the district should be re-aligned back to Southern Province.

And speaking at the same meeting, Lusaka Province Director of Finance, Raphael Sinfukwe said the provincial administration wants to ensure a smooth handover and avoid disruption of implementation of government’s developmental agenda.

Mr. Sinfukwe reiterated that the handover processes will require that certain processes be undertaken such as the preparation of necessary documentation among many others.

Earlier, Lusaka Province Planning Unit (PPU) Assistant Director, Tiszah Katowe said in line with the provisions of the budgeting cycle, the budget for Chirundu District is expected to move to Southern Province for the 2023 Medium Term Expenditure.

Chirundu District Commissioner, Patrick Kasambila and Chirundu Town Council Secretary, Laura Munkanta were also in attendance.

So far only Chirundu District Education Board Office and the Chirundu Town Council have successfully been handed over to Southern Province while the entire district is expected to complete the exercise by 31st December,2022 in line with the current budget cycle.

The preparatory meeting for the official handover of Chirundu District to Southern Province marks the beginning of the handover process which involves a number of activities that will culminate to the handover ceremony between two provinces.

There had been calls from Chiefs under Chirundu District, to have the district taken back to Southern Province from Lusaka.

Chirundu district was realigned to Central by late President Michael Sata in 2012.

Previous articlePublic service is key to building a healthy and wealthy Zambia
Next articleNumber of refugees in Zambia is staggeringly high

3 COMMENTS

  2. So be it. Perhaps even Itezhi-Tezhi can go to Southern province. The people of Chama have resisted being re-aligned to Eastern province and I hope their wish shall be granted as well

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

Civil Servants advised against relying too much on social media

National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia ( NUPPEZ ) General Secretary (GS) Nelson...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Civil Servants advised against relying too much on social media

General News Chief Editor - 1
National Union of Public and Private Educators of Zambia ( NUPPEZ ) General Secretary (GS) Nelson Mwale has expressed concern over...
Read more

Number of refugees in Zambia is staggeringly high

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government has reaffirmed its commitment to providing international protection and finding lasting solutions for new and former refugees. North-western province Minister, Robert...
Read more

Chinese fugitive wanted for racist videos of Malawi children arrested in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 13
A fugitive Chinese national wanted in Malawi for filming children singing racist chants in Chinese has been arrested in Zambia, an immigration official said...
Read more

Cellulant partners with five water utility companies in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 4
Cellulant Zambia has announced a digital payment partnership with five Zambian water utility companies; Nkana Water, Kafubu Water, Mulonga Water, Chambeshi Water and Western...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.