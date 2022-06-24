9.5 C
Rural News
Climate change has affected wildlife in Lower Zambezi – Chieftainess Chiawa

Chieftainess Chiawa of the Goba-speaking people in the Kafue district says the effects of climate change are negatively affecting wildlife in the national park.

The traditional leader lamented in an interview that wildlife has been left without food following the poor rains recorded in the 2021/2022 rainy season.

Chieftainess Chiawa said most of the grazing areas are dry as a result of the poor rains received in the area.

She further revealed that drinking points for the animals have dried in the park.

The Chieftainess explained that the lack of adequate rains has triggered untold misery for the animals, especially since Chiawa is a drought-prone area.

“Due to climate change in my area, we have seen more and more dry parts of Chiawa.

“The situation is bad, as you may know, Chiawa is a drought-stricken area and not having rains has made the situation worse.

“Animals in the park are too weak due to lack of food and most of them are wobbling when walking,” Chieftainess Chiawa said.

Meanwhile Chieftainess Chiawa says the people of Chiawa are in dire need of food. She explained that most farmers in the area did not harvest anything due to the delayed onset of the rains.

The Traditional leader stated that most of the crop planted by the farmers was destroyed following the prolonged dry spell. Chieftainess Chiawa said the development has triggered food insecurity in the Chiefdom.

She has since appealed to government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) hasten the distribution of relief food.

“We could not grow food the rain was not good, it finished quickly and it started very late.”

Previous articleCornelius Mweetwa defends the K160 tag for Maize, Zambia is in huge debt to pay more

