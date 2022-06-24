Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikmumba has called for close collaboration between government and stakeholders in the tourism sector.

Mr Sikumba says the government wants a partnership that embraces all players along the tourism value chain.

The Minister said this last evening during a networking event organized by Eco Tourism Association of Zambia (ETAZ) at Latitude Hotel in Lusaka.

Mr Sikumba said the desire of the government is for the private sector to take a leading role in the development of the tourism industry.

He maintained that sustained development in the tourism sector can only be attained through constant engagement between government and the private sector.

The Minister explained that constant engagement will create a platform for stakeholders to share challenges and best experiences.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Tourism has urged ETAZ to submit proposals for the 2023 budget process, through the Tourism Council of Zambia.

And Green Safaris Founder Vincent Kouwenhoven informed the Minister that 75 percent of jobs were lost in the past two years in the tourism sector following the COVID19 outbreak.

Dr Kouwenhoven says there is a need to come up with an ambitious strategic growth plan that will help the sector rebound in the next eight years.

He said the strategic plan should aim at marketing Zambia as the most preferred tourism destination in Africa.

Dr. Kouwenhoven further indicated that the Tourism sector has the potential to create the much needed job opportunities if good policies are put in place.

He assured the Minister that the private sector remains ready to support the government, provided an enabling environment is created.