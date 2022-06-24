Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Celine Nair has pledged the mining firm’s commitment to supporting corporate social responsibility programmes.

KCM corporate social responsibility programmes range from health to sport.

Ms Nair, who is substantively the Acting Administrator General and Official Receiver of Zambia, was speaking when she visited KCM sponsored football team Nchanga Rangers Football Club.

She implored the Nchanga Rangers Football Club technical bench and players to go and play to conquer on their return to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Super Division.

Ms. Nair encouraged the players to remain steadfast and ensure they represent the sponsors, Konkola Copper Mines, the supporters and fans, with the utmost diligence befitting the legendary Club’s status.

“We are proud of you for winning promotion to the super Division,” she said. “You must not relax, but go to the Super Division and conquer. Be intentional on what you want to achieve and enjoy the game as you do so. I know that you passed through some difficulties, but I want to assure you that KCM will continue to sponsor Nchanga Rangers. We will give you all the support required under the current circumstances, and we are here for the long haul,” Ms Nair said.

Nchanga Vice President Shapi Shachinda told the Provisional Liquidator that the Club’s ExCo was running the Nchanga Rangers FC as a project, and had achieved the first phase of the project which was to take the team back to the Super Division.

Mr Shachinda said the focus of the Club was to consolidate the team’s stay in the FAZ Super Division before seeking to end in the top 4 the following season and compete in continental football.

“Our vision is to place Nchanga Rangers FC on the international stage and turn Nchanga Stadium into a centre of excellence in football. We carried out some upgrades to the stadium and other facilities for the Club two years ago and intend to request our sponsor KCM for further upgrades because we are not looking at fitting into African or local standards, but international standards,” Mr Shachinda said.

He also said that the Brave Rangers ExCo had procured a Veo Camera to help with technical analysis and player improvement, scout out players to European leagues, adding that: “We aim to look at sending most of these boys abroad while we continue to nurture our youth talent.”

Head Coach Robert Tembo paid gratitude to the sponsors and supporters and fans and assured that his players would be equal to the task of competing in the Super Division.

“We have a good team and will make sure we compete favourably and remain in the league. We don’t want people to think that our win was a fluke,” Mr Tembo said.

Nchanga Captain Emmanuel Mathotho said the players were excited with the prospect of playing in the Super Division adding that, “We are going into the super league not to just participate but to compete.”

Nchanga Rangers was promoted to the Super League in the 2021/2022 FAZ/Eden University National League. The team was relegated to National Division One League in 2018.