Shepolopolo Zambia are back in action this evening in a training game in Marrakesh as they intensify preparations for next week’s kick off the 2022 Women’s AFCON in Morocco.

Zambia plays local Moroccan women’s club side FC Phoenix Marrakesh in a 19h00 kickoff.

This will be Shepolopolo’s second friendly game since they set-up early pre-tournament camp in Morocco on June 16.

Bruce Mwape’s side kicked off their camp with a 1-1 friendly draw against WAFCON hosts Morocco on June 18 in Rabat.

Thereafter, Shepolopolo switched training base to Marrakesh where they will be stationed before heading to their tournament venue in Casablanca to face Cameroon on July 3 in their WAFCON Group B opener.

Tunisia and Togo are Zambia’s other Group B opponents.

Morocco is hosting the WAFCON form July 2-23.