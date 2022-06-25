9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 25, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Win Saturday 9Training Game

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo Win Saturday 9Training Game
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo Zambia on Saturday recorded an emphatic win over a Moroccan side in a training game played in Marrakech.

Bruce Mwape’s girls defeated FC Phoenix Marrakech 6-0 in their second pre-2022 Womens AFCON warm-up match since arriving in Morocco on June 16.

Avel Chitundu and Misozi Zulu scored a brace each with the former finding the back of the net in the 20th and 44th minutes while the latter was on the scoresheet in the 24th and 66th minutes.

Ochumba Oseke and Barbara Banda added a goal each in the 39th and 79th minutes respectively.

The result comes exactly a week after Shepolopolo rallied to a 1-1 draw against 2022 WAFCON hosts Morocco in Rabat.

Morocco are hosting the WAFCON from July 2-23 and Shepolopolo open their Group B campaign on July 3 against Cameroon in Casablanca.

Tunisia and Togo are Zambia’s other Group B opponents.

Previous articleState House and Promoters of Gay Rights

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Win Saturday 9Training Game

Shepolopolo Zambia on Saturday recorded an emphatic win over a Moroccan side in a training game played in Marrakech. Bruce...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo in Saturday Night Friendly Action

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia are back in action this evening in a training game in Marrakesh as they intensify preparations for next week’s kick off...
Read more

Asanovic Names 2022 COSAFA CUP AND CHAN Qualifiers Team

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic has named a 23-member squad for the 2022 COSAFA Cup to be hosted by South Africa next month. Asanovic has assembled...
Read more

Kabwe Warriors Hire Lwandamina

Sports sports - 0
Veteran coach George Lwandamina has returned to the FAZ Super Division after a nearly two-year hiatus. Lwandamina was on Thursday late afternoon unveiled as Kabwe...
Read more

Mwenya Chibwe Hoping to Deliver at Zesco United

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe is looking forward to his debut FAZ Super League experience after joining Zesco United on a two-year deal. The 29-year-old South...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.