Shepolopolo Zambia on Saturday recorded an emphatic win over a Moroccan side in a training game played in Marrakech.

Bruce Mwape’s girls defeated FC Phoenix Marrakech 6-0 in their second pre-2022 Womens AFCON warm-up match since arriving in Morocco on June 16.

Avel Chitundu and Misozi Zulu scored a brace each with the former finding the back of the net in the 20th and 44th minutes while the latter was on the scoresheet in the 24th and 66th minutes.

Ochumba Oseke and Barbara Banda added a goal each in the 39th and 79th minutes respectively.

The result comes exactly a week after Shepolopolo rallied to a 1-1 draw against 2022 WAFCON hosts Morocco in Rabat.

Morocco are hosting the WAFCON from July 2-23 and Shepolopolo open their Group B campaign on July 3 against Cameroon in Casablanca.

Tunisia and Togo are Zambia’s other Group B opponents.