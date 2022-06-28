Shepolopolo on Tuesday night ended their pre-2022 Women’s AFCON friendly itinerary with a 5-0 loss to Uganda in Marrakesh.

The 2022 CECAFA Women’s Cup champions went into the break with a three-nil lead after scoring all three goals in the last eight minutes of the first half.

Rita Kivumbi put Uganda ahead in the 38th minute and a minute later Fauzia Najjemba added the second.

Nambi added goal number three in the 57th minute to score one of two on the day.

She completed her brace in the 57th minute and twenty minutes later Fazila Ikwaput completed the rout.

The result was Shepolopolo’s first loss in their pre-tournament games after drawing 1-1 with WAFCON hosts Morocco on June 8 in Rabat and beating club side FC Phoenix Marrakech on June 25 in Marrakech.

It was also Zambia’s first loss in their seven international matches played in 2022 after two wins and five draws.

Shepolopolo now head back to training for the final countdown ahead of their July 3 Group B opener against Cameroon in Casablanca.

Togo and Tunisia are Zambia’s other Group B opponents at the WAFCON Morocco is hosting from July 2-23.