The Ministry of Health says the Zambia Non-Communicable Disease and Injuries Poverty Commission has identified and addressed 54 critical conditions since its appointment in 2018 in the country.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Luckson Kasonka said Non- Communicable Diseases and injuries (NCDI) are among the top ten causes of mortality in the country.

Mr. Kasonka said this during the launch of the Zambian Non-Communicable Diseases and Injuries Poverty Commission report held in Lusaka today.

He noted that poverty is a contributing factor to the increase in the number of NCDIs and economic stagnation countrywide.

‘’Reducing the burden of NCDIs therefore is essential to the fighting of extreme poverty, reducing equality and improving health and wellbeing,’’ he said.

Dr Kasonka mentioned that the report will serve to evaluate and help develop accountability to ensure that the NCIDs services are delivered to poor communities.

And Center for Infectious Diseases Research in Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Izukanji Sikazwe said the poverty commission report has clearly defined the burden of diseases in the country and people will now be aware that 37 percent of the deaths are caused by NCIDs around the country.

Ms. Sikazwe explained how the commission has been working with different stakeholders to collect data on diseases burden interventions coverage in relation with household poverty.

“Non-communicable diseases and injuries are fast replacing infectious diseases and I worry for my own career progression, because as an infectious specialist am slowing becoming irrelevant in the health sector,’’ she said.

Ms Sikazwe noted that the commission will work hand in hand with the Ministry of Health, civil societies and other implementations partners for the objectives to be achieved.

And the NICDs Commission Representative, Fastone Goma noted said that the community should change the approach they have towards clinics and hospitals, and go for regular checkups even when they are not sick.

Mr. Goma advised that clinics and hospitals should targeting screening for NCIDs, so the health system is updated.