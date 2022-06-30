9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 30, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

The Zambian Economy is affected by external and domestic constraints-Musokotwane

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines The Zambian Economy is affected by external and domestic constraints-Musokotwane
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane says the government places high priority in supporting the growth of all economic sectors in the country.

Dr Musokotwane hsa cited the manufacturing sector as one of the areas that the government has supported due to its ability to supplement government efforts in creating job opportunities and stirring economic diversification.

The Minister said this in a speech read for him by Accountant General Kennedy Musonda during the pre-budget breakfast meeting.

“Government places high priority on the growth of all sectors including manufacturing due to its ability to supplement government’s efforts towards, employment creation, economic diversification and economic growth as outlined in various government documents such as the vision 2030 and the subsequent national development plans.”

Dr Musokotwane lamented that the growth of the country’s economy has continued being affected by both external and domestic constraints such as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the depreciation of the kwacha, high debt repayments, and the high cost of doing business among others.

Dr Musokotwane however says the government has put in place a number of remedial measures to mitigate challenges affecting the growth of the country’s manufacturing sector.

He pointed out the wavering of duty on raw materials under statutory instrument 110 of 2020 for local companies operating in Zambia is one of the measures implemented by the government to protect the manufacturing sector against cheaply imported goods.

Dr Musokotwane explained that the move taken by the government was meant to reduce the high cost of production which made local companies uncompetitive against cheaply imported goods..

The Minister further indicated that over 40 companies have been exempted from paying duty in accordance with statutory instrument number 110 of 2020.

“However, as a government, we have put in place a number of measures to mitigate these challenges. For instance, last year even before the budget could be announced we waivered duty on raw materials for manufacturing companies operating in the country under statutory instrument number 110 of 2020.

“To mitigate the high cost of production experienced by our local companies, which makes them uncompetitive against imports usually produced cheaply. As of today, we have approved over 40 companies which have been granted and are operating under the statutory instrument.”

The Minister of Finance added that the government is working hard to ensure that more companies receive the waiver based on the understanding that a reduction in the cost of production will facilitate increased production.

He reiterated the government’s commitment in supporting the further growth of the manufacturing sector.

“we are working hard day and night to ensure that we have more companies receive the waiver based on the understanding that a reduction in the cost of production will facilitate increased production.

“Most importantly, this is in line with our commitment to support private sector growth.”

And speaking earlier , Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) President Ashu Sagar stated that the purpose of the pre-budget breakfast meeting was to present proposed recommendations to the Ministry of Finance for consideration in the 2023 national budget .

Mr Sagar said implentening of the proposed recommendations will greatly assist in the smooth operations of the manufacturing sector.

Mr Sagar indicated that a conducive environment will only be created if challenges facing the manufacturing sector are addressed by the government as proposed by the manufacturers.

“According to the Zambia statistics agency, the manufacturing sector grew by 4 percent in 2021. This growth indicated the progress that the manufacturing sector has made, from recording growth rates of 1.0 percent and 2.4 percent in 2020 and 2019 respectively. Similarly, the sector’s contribution to real GDP growth increased from 7.1 percent in 2020 to 8.8 percent in 2021. This shows the positive relationship that exists between growth of the manufacturing sector and real GDP growth.

Previous articleGender inequalities still high-Kabika

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

The Zambian Economy is affected by external and domestic constraints-Musokotwane

Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane says the government places high priority in supporting the growth of all economic sectors...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Konkola Copper Mines and Zanaco plan to increase business volumes

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) and ZANACO Bank have agreed to deepen their business partnership with possibilities of the bank increasing its short to...
Read more

USAID commits $60 million towards addressing Zambia’s economic challenges

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
The United States government has committed to contribute over 60 million United Stated dollars to Zambia to help address some of the economic challenges...
Read more

Emmanuel Mwamba wonders why Mumbi Phiri has not been brought before the court

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee and Deputy Chairperson of Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba has expressed concern that former...
Read more

New Dawn Ministers threaten to quit, accuses HH of undermining them

Headlines Chief Editor - 72
Several Ministers working in the New Dawn administration are unhappy with President Hakainde Hichilema’s style of leadership accusing him of undermining them. The Ministers are...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.