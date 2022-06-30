9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 30, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Zambia Trade Fair open gates

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Economy Zambia Trade Fair open gates
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A total of 840 Local and foreign exhibitors are showcasing their products and services at the 56th Zambia International Trade Fair Trust (ZITF), board chairperson Elizabeth Nkumbula has confirmed.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga has signalled the start of the fair by lighting the flame within the trade fair grounds after participating in a match past which started from jacaranda mall on Kabwe road.

Speaking during the tour of stands, Mr Chipoka emphasized that exhibitors should focus more on unlocking the country’s potential through value addition on its products and services.

Mr.Chipoka said the new dawn administration has placed trade and investment at the core of the government’s agenda.

He expressed excitement that over 400 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are showcasing at this year’s fair.

“I want to commend the trade fair board and its trustees for standing up after two years of not holding the fair because of the Covid 19 pandemic that rocked the country and presented the country with its own challenges.

It did not only cripple Zambian businesses only but other regions within and outside Trade Fair organizers,” the Minister said

Mr Mulenga also observed that a number of exhibitors are yet to settle as they are still putting up final touches to their stands but expressed optimism that everything will be set before the official opening date slate for Saturday on July 2, 2022.

And speaking after the tour of stands, ZITFT Board chairperson Elizaberth Nkumbula said the trade fair has met its target number of exhibitors this.

Ms Nkumbula said the board is working on ensuring that the trade fair is held throughout the year unlike the current trend of hosting it annually to maximize on growth of business and networking.

She said that the focus of businesses is on contributing to developing the economy.

Previous articleI’m a puppet of Zambians-HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Zambia Trade Fair open gates

A total of 840 Local and foreign exhibitors are showcasing their products and services at the 56th Zambia International...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZRA partners with local authorities to register landlords

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it has partnered with 33 local councils throughout the country to help with registrations of landlords to ensure...
Read more

Chavuma residents appeal for speedy works on the pontoon

Economy Support Editor - 2
Residents of Chavuma district in North-Western province are earnestly appealing to government to work on the Zambezi River pontoon which has not been operational...
Read more

Vedanta urges Zambia to halt search for new KCM investor

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Zambia should halt the search for a new investor in Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) until litigation with Vedanta Resources is settled, the Indian mining...
Read more

Mbeki salutes Zambia

Economy Support Editor - 12
Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki has saluted Zambia for being a pivotal pillar of his country’s liberation struggle. Mr Mbeki said his country will...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.