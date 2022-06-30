A total of 840 Local and foreign exhibitors are showcasing their products and services at the 56th Zambia International Trade Fair Trust (ZITF), board chairperson Elizabeth Nkumbula has confirmed.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga has signalled the start of the fair by lighting the flame within the trade fair grounds after participating in a match past which started from jacaranda mall on Kabwe road.

Speaking during the tour of stands, Mr Chipoka emphasized that exhibitors should focus more on unlocking the country’s potential through value addition on its products and services.

Mr.Chipoka said the new dawn administration has placed trade and investment at the core of the government’s agenda.

He expressed excitement that over 400 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are showcasing at this year’s fair.

“I want to commend the trade fair board and its trustees for standing up after two years of not holding the fair because of the Covid 19 pandemic that rocked the country and presented the country with its own challenges.

It did not only cripple Zambian businesses only but other regions within and outside Trade Fair organizers,” the Minister said

Mr Mulenga also observed that a number of exhibitors are yet to settle as they are still putting up final touches to their stands but expressed optimism that everything will be set before the official opening date slate for Saturday on July 2, 2022.

And speaking after the tour of stands, ZITFT Board chairperson Elizaberth Nkumbula said the trade fair has met its target number of exhibitors this.

Ms Nkumbula said the board is working on ensuring that the trade fair is held throughout the year unlike the current trend of hosting it annually to maximize on growth of business and networking.

She said that the focus of businesses is on contributing to developing the economy.