Ex-Nchanga Rangers captain and midfielder Maybin Mwaba has hailed Brave’s promotion back to the FAZ Super Division.

Mwaba said Nchanga deserve to play in the Super Division.

The former Zesco United star said he is expecting Nchanga to excel in the top league.

Speaking to Radio Icengelo Sports in Ndola, Mwaba urged Nchanga to beef up their squad as they prepare to compete in the top league.

“I hope they will do well because there is a difference between Division One and Premier League,” said the Super Division legend.

Brave are back in the top league after suffering demotion to the National Division One League in 2018.

“If they sign good players Ma Ranger will stay in the Premier League. Those are the teams we need in the Premier League,” Mwaba said.

Mwaba played for Nchanga between 2005 and 2008 when he joined Zesco United.

He retired at Zesco in 2017 after winning three league titles among other accolades.