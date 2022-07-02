9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Economy
President Hichilema arrives in Ndola for Trade Fair official opening

By Support Editor
President Hakainde  Hichilema has  arrived in Ndola ahead of the official opening of the 56th edition of the Zambia International Trade Fair to  take place this afternoon.

The Presidential jet carrying the Head of State touched down at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 09:20hours.

Copperbelt Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo and his Commerce Trade and Industry counterpart Mulenga Chipoka led several senior government officials in receiving the President at the Airport.

Meanwhile, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport was a hive of activities as several cultural troops led by the Zambia National Dance Troop performed various dances in welcoming the Head of State to the Copperbelt Province for the ZITF.

The President has since left Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport for the ZITF grounds in the industrial area where he is this afternoon at 14hours expected to officially open the 56th edition of the Zambia International Trade Fair.

  2. For the first time in decades, I and my kids are not attending. It is not the same under the evil dark government of hh

