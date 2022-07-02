President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Ndola ahead of the official opening of the 56th edition of the Zambia International Trade Fair to take place this afternoon.

The Presidential jet carrying the Head of State touched down at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport at 09:20hours.

Copperbelt Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo and his Commerce Trade and Industry counterpart Mulenga Chipoka led several senior government officials in receiving the President at the Airport.

Meanwhile, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport was a hive of activities as several cultural troops led by the Zambia National Dance Troop performed various dances in welcoming the Head of State to the Copperbelt Province for the ZITF.

The President has since left Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport for the ZITF grounds in the industrial area where he is this afternoon at 14hours expected to officially open the 56th edition of the Zambia International Trade Fair.