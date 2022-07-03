National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) Managing Director, Muyangwa Muyangwa says Muchinga Province is young and its needs are many hence need for many players to come on board to develop Zambia’s tenth province.

Mr. Muyangwa says development is a process that starts slowly and eventually grows to the needed standards.

Speaking in Ndola yesterday when Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Henry Mukungule paid a courtesy call on him at the NAPSA stand during the ongoing International Trade Fair, Mr. Muyangwa said that Muchinga Province is young and its development needs are many.

The 56th International Trade Fair is being held under the theme “Promoting Value addition for sustainable growth.

Mr. Muyangwa said there is need for more players to get on board if Muchinga has to achieve meaningful development.

He has since called on Zambians to fully participate in the development of the country saying Zambia can only be developed by Zambians.

“Zambia can only be developed by Zambians themselves and therefore let every Zambian citizen participate in the development of the country,” said Mr. Muyangwa.

Mr. Muyangwa also said that NAPSA is open and committed to the development of the country and called on other stakeholders to partner with the authority in developing the country.

He said his company is looking out for opportunities where to direct its investment saying this calls for other players to come on board to develop Zambia and make it a better country.

“We need to develop Zambia and we have worked together and participated fully in the development process of the country,” said Mr. Muyangwa.

And Mr. Muyangwa has commended the Muchinga Provincial administration for embarking on the path of documenting all freedom fighters who participated in the liberation of the country.

And NAPSA has declared its support for the planned 2023 Muchinga Province Investment Forum and EXPO.

Speaking through its Director for Investment Mwewa Kyamulanda, NAPSA says it has in the past supported other provinces in the successful hosting of the Investment Forum and EXPO saying Muchinga will equally be supported.

Mr. Kyamulanda said NAPSA will factor in the support towards Muchinga Province Investment Forum and EXPO in its 2023 budget.

And Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Henry Mukungule says the Province has planned to hold an Investment Forum and EXPO next year so as to attract more investment into the Province.

Mr. Mukungule who was flanked by the Assistant Secretary Chiwele Kondomone, Assistant Director for Planning, Mataa Kamenda and Senior Procurement Officer Nicholas Malawa, said Muchinga Province has potential for investment in various sectors of the economy.

He says the Province said he visited NAPSA with his team to lobby for support during the planned Investment Forum and EXPO scheduled for next year.

Muchinga Province other than exhibiting alongside Northern and Luapula provinces, together as Northern Circuit, it is also using the International Trade Fair to meet possible sponsors for the planned Investment Forum and EXPO.