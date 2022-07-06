9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Mazabuka Mayor Vincent Lilanda accused of intimidating the media in his district

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Rural News Mazabuka Mayor Vincent Lilanda accused of intimidating the media in his ...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Institute Of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has appealed to Mazabuka mayor Vincent Lilanda to desist from intimidating the media in the district.

ZIIMA president Jajah Coulibaly said that his organization is in receipt of information that clearly shows how the Mazabuka mayor has continued to intimidate the media by threatening radio stations with closure for airing stories that do not massage his political interests.

Mr. Coulibaly said that information made available to ZIIMA suggests that Mr. Lilanda invited the media to his office to dispute allegations levelled against him by a former councilor that he and other persons engaged in corrupt activities where the mayor further challenged anyone with evidence to bring it forward.

He further explainedd that following the media address, the same former councilor paid for a phone-in radio program on south power FM where he presented evidence challenging the mayor with documents and other materials after which the mayor called and issued threats such as closure and blacklisting of the radio station from government adverts.

Mr. Coulibaly laments that this is not the first time a senior civic leader in the UPND has issued threats against the media, a situation that goes against the party and republican president Hakainde Hichilema who has made it clear that journalists and media houses must be left to operate freely.

But when reached for a comment by by a local radio station QFM, the mayor said he is being falsely accused, adding that the issue is politically motivated.

Mr. Lilanda said that he recently met with the station manager of the said radio station and are enjoying cordial relations.

Previous articleZambia Police detain 14-year-old girl for the death of her boyfriend in Eastern Province

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Mazabuka Mayor Vincent Lilanda accused of intimidating the media in his district

The Zambia Institute Of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has appealed to Mazabuka mayor Vincent Lilanda to desist from intimidating...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Police detain 14-year-old girl for the death of her boyfriend in Eastern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Police in the Eastern Province have detained a 14-year-old girl from Madzimawe Chiefdom of Kasenengwa district in connection with the death of her 17-year-old...
Read more

Zambezi West MP survives lone road traffic accident with serious injuries

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Zambezi West Member of Parliament Vumango Pascal Musumali has survived a lone road traffic accident with serious injuries in Luanshya, Copperbelt Province. Copperbelt Province Police...
Read more

Muchinga Province 2023 Investment Forum and EXPO to be launched in Lusaka

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Preparations for the 2023 Muchinga Province Investment Forum and EXPO will be launched this month in Lusaka on July 29, 2022. Muchinga Province...
Read more

Chitimukulu calls for respect and preservation of culture

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has called on Zambians to respect and preserve their culture. Speaking during the Ukusefya Pa Ng'wena Fundraising Galla...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.