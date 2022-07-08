The race to face Chipolopolo in Tuesday’s 2022 COSAFA Cup quarterfinals will be between Botswana and Namibia.

Botswana and Angola both won their penultimate Group A matches in Thursday’s doubleheader at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban to maintain their 100 percent start.

In the day’s first kick off, Botswana beat Comoros 1-0 thanks to a 40th minute goal by midfielder Baokeditswe Talane.

Botswana are second only on goal difference heading into Sundays decider against high scoring Angola at the same venue.

Angola scored another three goals after beating Seychelles 3-0.

Julinho put the two-time champions ahead in the 14th minute, Megue converted a 78th minute penalty while and Vanilson wrapped up the game in the 90th minute.

Only one team goes through from Sunday’s game for the July 12 date against Chipolopolo who enjoyed a preliminary round bye.

Also on bye are Mozambique, Namibia, Madagascar, guest side Senegal and hosts South Africa.

Friday’s action will see Joint Group B leader’s eSwatini and Lesotho in action against Malawi and Mauritius respectively in their battle to play Senegal in the quarterfinals.