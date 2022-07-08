9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, July 8, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Pallbearers claim they have failed to take coffin containing corpse to grave, after several attempts

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Rural News Pallbearers claim they have failed to take coffin containing corpse to grave,...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The coffin containing the corpse of 54 year old Maggie Haabwele of Mukankamano area of Chief Chikupili Chiefdom in Luano has once again allegedly refused to be buried.

Since July 5, 2022 pallbearers have failed to take the coffin to the grave after several attempts, claiming that the deceased has refused to be buried and instead is leading them to houses of her suspected killers, some of whom are currently in police custody as a place of safety.

Eye witnesses also claimed that all the vehicles that had been brought to ferry the corpse to the burial site developed mysterious mechanical problems one after another, but took off as soon as the coffin was offloaded from them.

Luano District Commissioner, Kells Meleki who visited one of the alleged killer’s houses where the coffin was said to be laying after forcefully going through the door, urged residents of the area to remain calm.

“I urge all of you to remain calm as we mourn our mother,” he said.

Mr Meleki later called police to the scene to ensure peace and order among the irate mourners.

The Luano DC has further called for meetings with Chief Chikupili of the Swaka speaking people of Luano, Luano Council Chairperson, Mboroma Police Officers and the family of the deceased to decide the way forward.

Previous articlePolice shoot dead a suspect linked to Mobile City Zambia Limited Shop theft

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Pallbearers claim they have failed to take coffin containing corpse to grave, after several attempts

The coffin containing the corpse of 54 year old Maggie Haabwele of Mukankamano area of Chief Chikupili Chiefdom in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mazabuka Mayor Vincent Lilanda accused of intimidating the media in his district

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia Institute Of Independent Media Alliance (ZIIMA) has appealed to Mazabuka mayor Vincent Lilanda to desist from intimidating the media in the district. ZIIMA...
Read more

Zambia Police detain 14-year-old girl for the death of her boyfriend in Eastern Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Police in the Eastern Province have detained a 14-year-old girl from Madzimawe Chiefdom of Kasenengwa district in connection with the death of her 17-year-old...
Read more

Zambezi West MP survives lone road traffic accident with serious injuries

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Zambezi West Member of Parliament Vumango Pascal Musumali has survived a lone road traffic accident with serious injuries in Luanshya, Copperbelt Province. Copperbelt Province Police...
Read more

Muchinga Province 2023 Investment Forum and EXPO to be launched in Lusaka

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Preparations for the 2023 Muchinga Province Investment Forum and EXPO will be launched this month in Lusaka on July 29, 2022. Muchinga Province...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.