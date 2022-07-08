The coffin containing the corpse of 54 year old Maggie Haabwele of Mukankamano area of Chief Chikupili Chiefdom in Luano has once again allegedly refused to be buried.

Since July 5, 2022 pallbearers have failed to take the coffin to the grave after several attempts, claiming that the deceased has refused to be buried and instead is leading them to houses of her suspected killers, some of whom are currently in police custody as a place of safety.

Eye witnesses also claimed that all the vehicles that had been brought to ferry the corpse to the burial site developed mysterious mechanical problems one after another, but took off as soon as the coffin was offloaded from them.

Luano District Commissioner, Kells Meleki who visited one of the alleged killer’s houses where the coffin was said to be laying after forcefully going through the door, urged residents of the area to remain calm.

“I urge all of you to remain calm as we mourn our mother,” he said.

Mr Meleki later called police to the scene to ensure peace and order among the irate mourners.

The Luano DC has further called for meetings with Chief Chikupili of the Swaka speaking people of Luano, Luano Council Chairperson, Mboroma Police Officers and the family of the deceased to decide the way forward.