Residents of Ndola’s Itawa Council Flats on the Copperbelt today staged a protest over alleged brutality by some Somali nationals in the neighbourhood.

The residents have complained some Somali nationals occupying the Itawa flats especially have been mistreating them for a long time.

This follows a matter in which a taxi driver identified, as Joseph Sauti got assaulted and had his car windscreen smashed by a woman of Somalian origin identified as Hodan Abdiwoxin.

Mr. Sauti is reported to have been beaten by some people hired by Honey’s husband after he asked for his payment from the said woman upon reaching her home.

According to the taxi driver ( Joseph Sauti), the couple booked him from Masala to the industrial area for hours. Surprisingly upon reaching at their flats, the couple gave him a K100 instead of the K250 they agreed upon.

He said after querying why he was not given the K250 as agreed, the woman threatened to kill him and after which her husband pulled out a extra K50 which he gave him.

Mr. Sauti adds that upon noticing that her husband had given him the extra amount, Ms. Abdiwoxid started chasing him so that she could get back the K50.

He said after running away, Mr Abdiwoxid resorted to getting stones which she used to smash Mr. Sauti’s car.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Sharon Zulu said police have since arrested the suspect whose real name is Hodan Abdiwoxin and charged her with malicious damage to property.

“ Initially, Abdiwoxin had reported the matter to Masala police station that she was assaulted by a person she could easily identify if seen, “ said the Commanding Officer.

Ms. Zulu has disclosed that after seeing that she had committed an offence, the woman rushed to Masala police station to report that she had been assaulted.

Surprisingly her Station learnt that a similar report of a report of malicious damage was also reported at Ndola Central Police Station against the complainant in the Assault case.

Meanwhile, the residents have expressed disappointment in the manner police had initially handled the matter.

Miriam Masuwa said when the matter was reported to Masala police station about the taxi driver being beaten and have his windscreen broken, officers paid attention to the Somalian woman and chased the taxi driver.