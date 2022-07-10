President Hakainde Hichilema has commissioned the Sianjase community mechanized water system in Mukuni Village of Kazungula District, Southern Province.

The K 200, 000 ZESCO funded project is part of the Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) ‘s social corporate responsibility to the people of Mukuni as hosts of the newly commissioned substation.

The Head of State was represented by tourism minister Rodney Sikumba who was also accompanied by Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa as well as Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai.

He said the mechanised water system will help resolve the age-long water challenges the Sianjase community has been facing.

And ZESCO managing director Victor Mopani says the company will continue supplementing Government efforts by ploughing back to the communities where they operate from.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has called on the people of the Sianjase community to guard the installed water facility and protect it from being vandalised.