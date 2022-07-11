Ndola’s Bwana Mkubwa Independent Member of Parliament Warren Chisha Mwambazi has said he is working smoothly with the New Dawn Government of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Mwambazi is also the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee. Speaking to journalists in Ndola at the weekend, Mr Mwambazi said he does not have any negative issues with the UPND Government.

The Bwana Mkubwa lawmaker said he has access to President Hichilema, Vice President Mutale Nalumango and other government officials regarding developmental matters affecting people in his constituency.

Mr Mwambazi said he is coordinating with the Government to push the agenda for the people of Bwana Mkubwa. He said the time for politics is over as people are more interested in seeing tangible development than politicking.

“I don’t seem to have an issue with the new dawn government. Like I said already, I have access to the President. I have access to the Vice President. I have access to my colleagues; the Government Chief Whip and whenever I have an issue concerning Bwana Mkubwa Constituency will be presenting before them. So far so good, we are moving well and working together,” Mr Mwambazi said.

“What is important are the people of Bwana Mkubwa. Is what I am doing benefiting the people of Bwana Mkubwa? That is what is important to me. The policies that the new dawn government is bringing are benefiting my people who have given me the mandate then it is supported. If not then that will be a thing of looking at something different. I support what supports my people. So basically, for me, we are working well. I have no complaint and if I have any complaint I will still talk and say we have this challenge. How do we mitigate it? Because governance issues are not very easy but so far so good. We are moving in the same direction,” Mr Mwambazi said.

Mr. Mwambazi was in his Constituency over the weekend to check on flood victims camped at the Kaloko Catholic Church Skills Training Centre in Twashuka Ward. Mr. Mwambazi handed over 161 roofing sheets to 56 families affected by floods on behalf of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU).

He also donated bags of cement and mealie meal to the flood victims in his personal capacity. The Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament pledged that more roofing sheets and the cement will be sourced for the victims as the Government joins efforts with his office.

“I visited the flood victims at Bupe Mulenga grounds where l donated bags of mealie meal and cement to help them as they decamp. I wish to express my gratitude to the office of Vice president Madam Mutale Nalumango for sending iron sheets through the disaster management and mitigation unit (DMMU), the support will go a long way. I wish to state that this is the first group to benefit and plans are underway to source more support for the next group,” Mr Mwambazi said.