Kitwe’s Patriotic Front (PF) Chimwemwe Member of Parliament Allen Banda is shocked that a company from outside the Constituency has been allowed to supply school desks using Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr Banda on Monday handed over 150 desks to Kapoto School in Chimwemwe’s Kamatipa Ward which were procured using the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

The Chimwemwe MP said he was concerned that the desks were not sourced or procured locally as per CDF guidelines that seek to empower local entrepreneurs in the constituency.

The New Dawn government especially President Hichilema Hichilema has been insisting that local people within a constituency should be prioritised when it comes to the utilisation of CDF.

Mr Banda said he was concerned that the 150 desks were not locally made but instead were sourced and procured from some hardware shop in the Kitwe Town Centre without the involvement of local suppliers or contractors.

The Lawmaker said he expected the desks to be made by the people of Chimwemwe Constituency because that was the focal point for the new CDF guidelines which are aimed at empowering the locals.

Mr Banda said as Member of Parliament he has a duty to ensure that CDF money remains in Chimwemwe to empower the people who have formed companies and cooperatives.

He urged members of the community in Chimwemwe to form cooperatives and start benefiting from the increased CDF allocation countrywide.

“As Chimwemwe Member of Parliament I will ensure that the people of Chimwemwe are the ones benefitting from the Constituency Development Funds for Chimwemwe. Fellow Chimwemwe Residents, yesterday (Monday) we handed over 150 desks to Kapoto School in Chimwemwe’s Kamatipa Ward which were procured using the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).As area Member of Parliament, I was however, concerned that the desks were not sourced or procured locally as per guidelines that seek to empower local enterprenures in the constituency,” Mr. Banda said.

“I am deeply concerned that the 150 desks were not locally made but instead were sourced and procured from some hardware in town without the involvement of local suppliers and contaractors.We expected the desks to be made by the people of Chimwemwe Constituency because that was the focal point for the new CDF guidelines which are aimed at empowering the locals.My job as area Member of Parliament is to ensure that CDF money remains in Chimwemwe to empower the people who have formed companies and cooperatives within the area,” he stated.

Mr. Banda pledged to engage Kitwe City Council to ensure non Chimwemwe businesses always partner with local business so that local people can also benefit from CDF.

“We also continue to urge members of the community to form coperatives and start benefiting from the increased CDF countrywide.We will also engage the local authority to ensure non Chimwemwe businesses always partner with local business so that they can also benefit from CDF.I am also urging all the residents of Chimwemwe to get involved in the administration of CDF by submitting your areas of need to your zonal leaders onward submission to WDCs,” Mr. Banda said.

There has been increased public interest in the disbursing, utilization and management of CDF after the New Dawn Government increased the allocation to K 25.7 million per constituency.