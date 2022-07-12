The Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Commission has reinstated three officers who were unfairly retired in national interest.

ZCS Commission Chairperson Evalisto Kalonga disclosed that the officers who include Patrick Ngonga and Dennis Mbewe from Lusaka province and Kelvin Nshane from Copperbelt will rejoin the public service effective August 1st 2022.

Mr Kalonga said this when he called on Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo at his office.

Mr Kalonga is on a 10 day working visit on the Copperbelt to check on correctional facilities as well check on the welfare of inmates.

“I have managed to tour Chondwe Correctional facility and I am impressed that most facilities on the Copperbelt are able to produce enough food for consumption,” he said.

Mr Matambo said inmates have the right to live in a clean environment and thus commended the ZCS chairperson for working towards improving the living standards of inmates.

And Copperbelt Province Permanent secretary Augustine Kasongo suggested that the Commission should find ways of motivating officers who have worked in the same positions for many years.