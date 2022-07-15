The Global Fund has implored African governments to increase financing towards health care systems in the continent.

Global Fund Head of Political and Civil Society Advocacy Department Linda Mafu says in view of the ongoing 4th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union and Regional Economic Communities(RECs), African governments should take advantage of the gathering and discuss pertinent issues in the health sector, which includes increased domestic funding.

Ms Mafu said the continent should also heightened the fight against existing epidemics and adequately prepare for unexpected pandemics.

Ms. Mafu disclosed that this year’s Global Fund’s 7th Replenishment aims to mobilise at least 18 billion United States Dollars (USD) to fight HIV, TB and Malaria and rebuild stronger systems for health, mainly to ensure 20 million lives are saved up until 2026.

Ms. Mafu was speaking at the Global Fund Advocates Network (GFAN) Africa engagement in the margins of the on-going AU Summit in Lusaka, whose objective is to amplify the need for political will and commitment for the upcoming 7th Replenishment of the Global Fund and Domestic resources for Health.

She said the Fund was also looking at rebuilding resilient and sustainable health systems that are able to respond to various epidemics and new pandemics such as the COVID-19.

She was hopeful that if funds are mobilized, Global Fund wants to avert new infections at a level of 450 Million United States Dollars and six billion to be allocated to increase and build resilient assistance for health.

“Being at the AU summit is to remind our heads of states to increase their own domestic allocation to health as to enable us to combine the resources and reach the targets,” Ms. Mafu stated.

“We are not providing resources to ensure that some of the vulnerable populations are covered in their own areas,” she added.

The End Malaria Council Board Member representing the private sector Emanuel Chilufya observed that the government and its partners have refocused its attention towards the fight against communicable diseases which was lost in the previous years.

Mr. Chilufya said the country has witnessed an increase in terms of budget allocation to the fight against Malaria, which is a plus.

And End Malaria Council Board Member representing the Church Paul Mususu said there is need for a new regional approach towards the fight against Malaria which includes new innovation and technology to broaden and strengthen the fight using a wider set of preventive measures and treatments.