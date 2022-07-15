By Fred M’membe

Yesterday, at a hastily arranged investiture ceremony, the President of Zambia conferred the Order of the Eagle of Zambia First Division – one of the country’s highest honors – on three advisory board members of Brenthurst Foundation, a mining lobby group established by the Oppenheimer family to secure a low mining tax regime in Africa.

We say hastily arranged because the official gazette notice for the conferment of these presidential honours was only published in the Government Gazette on 13 July 2022 – literally hours before the awards were conferred the following day!

The members of the Brenthurst Foundation who were given State honours are Mr Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria; Mrs Ellen Sirleaf Johnson, the former president of Liberia; and Mr Ernest Bai Koroma, the former president of Sierra Leone. The President claimed that he was honouring the three Brenthurst Foundation members for promoting democracy and improving the living standards in their countries and other places such as Zambia. This is false.

The real reason the three former presidents are being honoured is that they are all board members of the Brenthurst Foundation, the Johannesburg-based organisation led by Mr Greg Mills that supported the campaigns of the current President when he was in opposition. (Mr Mills is the author of the book that the President went to launch in Johannesburg in January this year using state resources). Anyone who doubts this information simply has to check the details on the website of the Brebthurst Foundation shown below.

https://www.thebrenthurstfoundation.org/about/team-advisors/

There is one thread that runs through the three recipients: they are all influencers, the ‘big boys’ and ‘big girls’, as our people would say, used by the Brenthurst Foundation to make the necessary government deals for the benefit of their backers, including the Oppenheimers.

Our people are increasingly beginning to know the Brenthurst Foundation and to rightly despise the huge sway that Mr Mills and his organisation appear to have on the President. Zambians hate foreign control, especially of their leaders. Zambians know that the Brenthurst Foundation is this week set to have its advisory meeting in Lusaka, possibly to be hosted by the President of Zambia, that brings together all their puppets in one place. To diffuse this growing anger against the foreign forces that appear to be controlling the President, these awards were hastily organised and awarded to coincide with the AU Heads of State meeting.

The truth is that these people are being awarded as part of the propaganda to launder the Brenthurst Foundation and their sponsors as legitimate allies of Africa. The puppet masters are going for resource rich African countries and making deals with their puppets aimed at securing precious minerals through questionable tax holidays. They are after the diamonds in Sierra Leone, the gold in Liberia, the oil in Nigeria, the copper and cobalt in Zambia, and other rich minerals in several Africans countries such as Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Using the Brenthurst Foundation, and as part of an integrated takeover of Africa, they are propagating on the continent a very vicious right-wing politics that is out to launder racist white capital and its Western backers. The fact that we Africans are not rising to protest their ongoing recolonisation of Zambia and Africa is a mark of how well they have concealed their intentions or how well they have used their puppets to secure their goals.

But we can see through them. We reject the decision by the President to bestow State honours on those who helped him ascend to power. With all due respect to Mr Obasanjo, Mr Koroma, or Mrs Johnson, there is absolutely nothing that they have done for Zambia that merits them those honours. No one in Monze, Chadiza, Kanyama or Luwingu knows anything done by anyone of them to promote democracy or raise the standards of living of Zambians. Yes, they are clearly important to the President, like Mr Greg Mills, but they have no relationship with Zambians. It is unacceptable and abuse of office for the President to use State honours to celebrate his friends or those who helped him in his political career.

The President is becoming so arrogant and drunk with power that he is no longer afraid to expose to Zambians who actually bought him the presidency. He thinks the time has now come to start celebrating these people and to impose them on us as our heroes. No, the Brenthurst Foundation and their agents shall never be our heroes. We reject any attempt to launder the image of those who are committed to recolonising Zambia, Africa, and to securing our minerals – led by copper and cobalt – on the cheap.

To this end, we promise to withdraw those disgraceful honours conferred in the name of our homeland immediately we assume office. We urge the recipients to either return them to avoid future embarrassment or to enjoy them as much as possible for the lifespan of the presidency of the one who issued them. Our national honours are sacred and must never be used to launder members of Brenthurst Foundation.

If there is any person who deserves to be honoured for their contribution to fostering democratic outcomes, it is late president Rupiah Banda – and that is for the important role that Mr Banda played to get Mr Edgar Lungu to concede defeat and ensure a smooth transition. Yes, Mr Koroma and Jakaya Kikwete, the former president of Tanzania, helped in the transition discussions but it was Mr Banda who led and even hosted the talks that brought the outgoing president and the president-elect to the negotiating table. But we know that the President cannot honour Mr Banda – even posthumously – and Mr Kikwete because they are not members of the Brenthurst Foundation – the only thread that ties the three people he has honoured.

There are many Zambians who have contributed to the advancement of democracy but have never been honoured. Who, for instance, can forget the role played by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, Simon Zukas, Brebner Changala and their OCIDA organisation in standing up to the last regime and advancing democracy? Yet all these don’t matter because – well, they are not board members of the Brenthust Foundation!

We know that the President gets angry when we say he is a puppet of foreign interests, but if he were to sit down and carefully reflect, he will realise that what makes him angry is the accuracy of that description. It is wrong for anyone, including puppets, to use public office to start dishing out State honours to their masters or their masters’ agents.

We urge the President to retreat from the pro-imperialism path he has taken and prioritise the interests of Zambians, not the Brenthurst Foundation. It is him, not Mr Greg Mills or the Brenthurst Foundation that Zambians voted for.

Mr President, please stop listening to or doing the bidding of foreigners and begin to pay attention to what those who elected you say.