Vice President Mutale Nalumango says Zambia is seeking investments that will support the country’s economic transformation agenda through its economic diplomacy.

Ms Nalumango said her mission to India is to woo investments and enhance trade between the two countries.

Speaking to ZANIS upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, The Vice President stressed that India is an important partner to Zambia’s economic transformation crusade

” Our coming here fits in very well with the new dawn agenda..as a country we have gone into economic diplomacy, it does not matter where we go, we must fit in this part, and we are here to meet the captains of industry and see which to take home” said Ms Nalumango.

The Vice President said the new dawn administration is looking to assure current and future investors that Zambia is the best investment destination in Africa.

Ms Nalumango pointed out that India is a leader in value addition and Zambia wants to tap into that expertise and grow the economy.

“We are here to attract our colleagues from India so that they can come home and invest,” said Ms Nalumango.

The Vice President noted that India has progressed and can help Zambia turn around her economy through investments and partnerships in various economic sectors such as agriculture, textiles, processing, manufacturing among others.

“Value addition, these are the things India has done …we need them in so many fields. Whether you go into processing, manufacturing, that is what we want, whether you go into pharmaceuticals, we need them home, ” said Ms Nalumango.

Ms Nalumango said the government is creating a conducive climate for undertaking any business .

She warned against campaigns of distracting investors as doing so will jeopardise government efforts of poverty reduction and job creation .

The Vice said it is important that Zambia starts setting up factories in various economic sectors like India has done in order to meet the socio-economic needs of Zambians.

“It’s time we started having factories of that nature so that we can manufacture products like drugs that we need,” observed Ms Nalumango.

Ms Nalumango said the government will negotiate with India on best ways of addressing the trade imbalance between the two countries to meet equity .

The Vice President is accompanied to India by Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga and Permanent Secretaries for Administration Lilian Kapusana and Mervis Nkhomeshya for Resettlement, and other senior government officials.

Ms Nalumango was received by the Joint Secretary Puneet Kundal from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.