Green Buffaloes Womens FC face eSwatini and Comoros opposition in their CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers at next month’s COSAFA Zone playoffs to be held in South Africa.

The Zambian champions will face Young Buffaloes of eSwatini and Olympique Moroni from Comoros in the COSAFA Zone playoffs that will be held in Durban from August 7-13.

Buffaloes tumbled at the semifinal stage in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers in 2021 where the eventual African Women’s club champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa beat them 1-0.

In the group stage, Buffaloes beat Tura Magic of Namibia 1-0 but lost 2-0 to COSAFA zone losing finalists Black Rhinos of Zimbabwe.

Buffaloes will kick off their campaign on August 7 against Young buffaloes and play Olympique de Moroni in their final Group B game on August 9.

The top two Group B finishers will progress to the semifinals on August 11 to face opponents from Group A where Sundowns have been drawn against Costa Do Sol of Mozambique and last season’s semifinalist Double Action of Botswana.

The winner will represent the COSAFA Zone at the CAF Women’s Champions League tournament at the end of this year.

Buffaloes, Double Action and hosts Sundowns are the only teams back for a second successive season while Zimbabwe did not send a club due to their current FIFA ban from international competition because of government interference in the FA’s affairs.