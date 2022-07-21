9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, July 21, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government urged to compel companies to trade wholesale at Kasumbalesa

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines Government urged to compel companies to trade wholesale at Kasumbalesa
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Youths in Chililabombwe district on the Copperbelt have advised the new dawn government to put in place modalities that will compel corporate companies to only sell their goods and products at wholesale at Kasumbalesa boarder.

The youths are of the view that they should buy from wholesale companies in order for them to trade at retail prices at the boarder.

Mr Kornelia Lombe told ZANIS in an interview that trading at Kasumbalesa boarder is one source of livelihood for many young people in the district.

“Trading is one of the opportunities that we as young people are engaged in here in Chililabombwe. But if the big companies which include millers are doing trade right at the boarder, we will have nothing to do. As you know, jobs are hard to find,” she said.

She added that trading at the boarder is a main income generating activity which help many youths not to engage in illicit activities.

And Chililabombwe Mayor Lucky Sichone has observed that there is a need to engage the government to see how the locals can benefit fully by trading at Kasumbalesa.

The Chililabombwe Mayor said he shares the concerns of the traders and assured that the government will ensure that the cries of the youths in the district are addressed.

“It is only fair that those companies involved in manufacturing of goods sell their products to other businesses at wholesale price in order for the small businesses to sell those goods at retail prices. If a manufacture sells the goods up to the retail price, the others who are supposed to do that business are cut off which should not be the case,” he said.

Mr. Sichone assured the youths in the district that their concerns about how business is being done at the boarder will urgently be addressed.

Previous articleMwepu Aims for Fruitful 2022/23 EPL Season

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement - UNICAF

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Government urged to compel companies to trade wholesale at Kasumbalesa

Youths in Chililabombwe district on the Copperbelt have advised the new dawn government to put in place modalities that...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The over 30,000 teachers recently recruited advised to be dedicated to work

General News Chief Editor - 2
Ndola-based clergy Rev. Charles Ngoma has advised the over 30,000 teachers recently recruited by the Government to be dedicated to work as they go...
Read more

Action Aid Zambia hands over manual on the management of Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries

General News Chief Editor - 3
Action Aid Zambia has handed over a user guide manual that facilitates fishers and communities to participate in the management and sustainable use of...
Read more

Members of Parliament meet to find solution on human-animal conflict

General News Chief Editor - 7
Minister of Tourism, Rodney Sikumba yesterday met with Members of Parliament to find an amicable solution to challenges of human-animal conflict that have affected...
Read more

Ndola High Court has hears how a House-wife was involved in the murder of husband

General News Chief Editor - 9
The Ndola High Court has heard how a house-wife of Luanshya on the Copperbelt conspired with another man to allegedly murder her husband. This is...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement - UNICAF

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.