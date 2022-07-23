President Hakainde Hichilema has described the late Senior Chief Musele of north western province as one who had a developmental mind and courageous.

President Hichilema says the traditional leader left at a time when the government was seeking to resolve a lot of developmental issues in Kalumbila district and North-western province in general because he understood that good political leadership is essential for the realization of development.

Mr Hichilema was speaking at the burial ceremony of the late Senior Chief Musele of the Lunda people of Kalumbila district, held at Musele grounds in Kalumbila today.

“The chief had a developmental mind, he was courageous when confronted with issues that affected his people. I remember the times when we visited the palace and he was threatened for hosting us,” President Hichilema said.

The President also shared his concerns on succession wrangles in chiefdoms.

“Succession wrangles are a concern to this government, therefore we ask the Musele royal family not to add to the squabbles of succession but follow the clans and family tree,” he said.

Mr Hichilema assured the gathering that the government will not interfere with the selection process of the successor.

“Do not allow people who are not part of the process to be part of the process,” he said.

The President also said the successor must take the responsibility of taking care of the family, community and issues of development which the late chief was interested in.

On the economic front the President stressed that the government will ensure that local people are taken care of as regards investment and mining in Kalumbila district and North-western province in particular.

“We are aware of the issues around here…now that we are in this position, we will tackle these issues squarely. Next week I will be here and I will commence tackling the issues around here,” he said

And speaking at the same event, North-western province Minister, Robert Lihefu said the late traditional leader served with passion.

“During his reign, he served with passion, upholding peace, unity and harmony not only among his subjects but within and outside the province,” Mr Lihefu said.

He appreciated the President for choosing to mourn with the people of North-western province and further stated that his office will continue to seek the President’s guidance and counsel on affairs of leadership in the province.

Meanwhile, Local Government and Housing Minister, Garry Nkombo advised the royal family to find a successor in peace.

“Find a successor in peace and not at the courts…our desire as government is that this is a clan matter, so settle it at home and not court,” Mr Nkombo said.