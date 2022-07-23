Former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has bemoaned the prolonged incarceration of his former Deputy Mumbi Phiri.

Speaking when he visited her today in prison, Hon Mwila said the incarceration of Hon Phiri is politically motivated hence the delay to take her to court, adding that that the detention is illegal and warned that the UPND should know that their days are numbered.

The former PF SG said as opposed to “fixing political opponents,” the New Dawn Administration should focus on fixing the cost of living that has been skyrocketing since its inception into power.

Hon Mwila assured Hon Phiri that she will be vindicated and has since demanded for the release of Hon Phiri or commencement of court proceedings. It has now been more than five months since Hon Phiri was detained on 18th February this year.

She was arrested over the murder of a UPND cadre Lawrence Banda who was allegedly shot dead in 2019 during the Kaoma Council Chairman by-election.

Yesterday, Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe dispelled assertions that murder-charged Patriotic Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri’s continued detention is irregular.

Mr Haimbe said that contrary to the insinuations, Ms Phiri, like any other person charged with murder, a non-bailable offence, will be taken to court for trial at a scheduled session before a judge.

The minister, who is a lawyer and state counsel, told journalists that the politician is facing a capital offence and, like many others in her situation, is awaiting an appearance before the High Court.

“There is a process that is called ‘cause list’ based on a first in, first out [basis] for all persons facing non-bailable offences, so she will come before an appropriate session of the High Court when that time comes for the case to be heard,” Mr Haimbe said.

February this year, Ms Phiri and Shebby Chilekwa, who was former president Edgar Lungu’s barber, were arrested and charged with the murder of Lawrence Banda in Kaoma in 2019