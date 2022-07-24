Lusaka City Council Deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe has said that the buying, selling and trafficking dogs for meat is illegal in Zambia.

Ms Nanyangwe said that the Local Authority is deeply concerned with the deliberate overbreeding of animals for the purpose of trafficking them and other various illegal activities that feed into the horrific trade.

She said that the dog meat trade is contributing to many forms of criminality that are completely unacceptable.

Ms Nanyangwe was speaking during the candlelight vigil in Lusaka last night organised by the Cactus Foundation for the surviving 19 out of 69 Mkushi dogs.

She said the local Authority is in support of the advocacy work being done by the Cactus Foundation and all the supporting animals’ welfare organisations.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Animal Welfare Society Anti Cruelty Officer Michelle Burrato said a truck carrying 69 dogs was last Friday intercepted from Luapula province enroute to Kasumbalesa to be sold on the dogs market.

She has called on all concerned members of the public to continue signing and share the online petition to make the voices clear over the terrible tragedy.

And UPND National Management Committee Member Kostandinos Morianos said dogs have always been considered to be man’s best friend and the case in Mkushi is unfortunate.