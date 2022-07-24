9.5 C
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Buying, selling and trafficking dogs for meat is illegal in Zambia

By Chief Editor
Lusaka City Council Deputy Mayor Ketty Nanyangwe has said that the buying, selling and trafficking dogs for meat is illegal in Zambia.

Ms Nanyangwe said that the Local Authority is deeply concerned with the deliberate overbreeding of animals for the purpose of trafficking them and other various illegal activities that feed into the horrific trade.

She said that the dog meat trade is contributing to many forms of criminality that are completely unacceptable.

Ms Nanyangwe was speaking during the candlelight vigil in Lusaka last night organised by the Cactus Foundation for the surviving 19 out of 69 Mkushi dogs.

She said the local Authority is in support of the advocacy work being done by the Cactus Foundation and all the supporting animals’ welfare organisations.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Animal Welfare Society Anti Cruelty Officer Michelle Burrato said a truck carrying 69 dogs was last Friday intercepted from Luapula province enroute to Kasumbalesa to be sold on the dogs market.

She has called on all concerned members of the public to continue signing and share the online petition to make the voices clear over the terrible tragedy.

And UPND National Management Committee Member Kostandinos Morianos said dogs have always been considered to be man’s best friend and the case in Mkushi is unfortunate.

    • The constitution doesn’t say anything about dogs, cats, elephants, seals, spiders, snakes, squirrels, ants, ostriches and whatever animal you will think of.
      What are you trying to ask?

    • I’m trying to find out when eating a dog can be classified as an offense. Only then can I contribute to the discussion.

    • Ah, right. There is no law about what animals can be eaten. According to my knowledge, there are only restrictions for killing wild animals.
      If you have chicken at home and decide to kill and eat, you are allowed. I would say the same would apply for a dog.
      We just attach emotional connection to dogs and consider eating them as taboo.
      The closest law we have is the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act Chapter 245 of the laws of Zambia, have a look at it. Says nothing about what can be eaten or not though.

  2. “Deeply concerned” – but as usual NO action. And with Zambia a typical African country with only dog haters there’s little hope for man’s best friend.

  3. We never had such issues under pf. This is a sign that people are suffering and very desperate under upnd. How do you eat dogs. This is that Zambian watchdog type of behaviour.

