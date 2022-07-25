9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, July 25, 2022
Sports
RUGBY WRAP: Bonus Point Puts KPF Top Despite Loss To Diggers

A bonus point earned from a loss has propelled KPF back to the top of the National Rugby League table.

KPF succumbed to a 6-0 loss to rivals Diggers in the Kitwe derby at home over the weekend.

The Buchi Boys have opened a one point lead at the summit with 42 points from ten matches played.

Diggers, who stayed third, joined second placed Red Arrows on 41 points.

Arrows’ weekend fixture against Lusaka was pushed to a later date.

In the rest of the games, Mufulira Leopards beat Konkola 41-3 with Eagles thrashing Ndola Wanderers 69-0.

Leopards are fourth on the table with 30 points from 10 games and are just a point ahead of fifth placed Green Eagles.

Lusaka, Konkola and Ndola are occupying the bottom three in that order.

