FORMER Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo has finally lost his parliamentary seat for the Kabushi constituency as the Constitutional Court has upheld the decision of the Ndola High Court to declare his election void.
The Constitutional Court has ruled that Lusambo’s election procured was by fraud and was marred with violence.
Constitutional Court judge Palan Mulonda, on behalf of others, has ruled that judge Edward Musona cannot be faulted for attributing violence perpetrated by the NATO forces to Lusambo in Ndola’s Skyways and Kabushi wards as he was always present at the scenes of violence.
He said Lusambo and the NATO forces seemed to be inseparable because they arrived in the same vehicle during campaigns in the said wards within the allotted time by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.
The distraught-looking Lusambo walked out of the courtroom at 11:30 hours upon learning that the judgement was not going in his favour.
Last year, the Ndola High Court nullified the election of Mr Lusambo on grounds of electoral malpractices.
In this matter, United Party for National Development (UPND) losing candidate Bernard Kanengo petitioned Mr Lusambo of the Patriotic Front (PF) citing malpractice before and during the August 12 General elections.
Lusaka High Court Judge Edward Musona sitting in Ndola nullified the seat stating wide spread violence noting that Mr Lusambo did not disassociate himself from his militia group known ‘the Nato Forces’, which was attacking the electorates.
“I am satisfied that the respondent had knowledge of the violence and his alibi regarding the violence episodes which were successfully challenged by the petitioner,” judge Musona said.
During hearing of the petition, Mr Kanengo narrated to the court how he went to hide at a mosque after the respondent’s supporters known as the Nato Forces searched and chased after him as he ran for his dear life with Mr Lusambo and his Nato Forces in hot pursuit.
The Petitioner said he was dissatisfied with the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s declaration of Mr Lusambo as the winner of the August 12 parliamentary seat for Kabushi Constituency because he breached the electoral code of conduct.
The UPND candidate also told court that the Nato Forces poured hot porridge on his supporters in Masala.
“On July 17, I was informed by Robson Kapambwe and Andrew Mulenga on how they were attacked by the Nato Forces. The people were assaulted after the attackers saw them putting on UPND regalia,” he said.
But Mr Lusambo who is popularly known as the ‘bulldozer’, at the time, dismissed the allegations that he bribed choir groups stating that he has between 2015 and 2021 attended over 40 churches in his constituency in his capacity as area lawmaker.
“As an MP, my job is to interact with the people and being a Christian my Lord, from 2015 to date, I have visited more than 40 churches and I have interacted with congregants including choir members, ” he said.
Mr Lusambo further dismissed allegations that his agent, Mrs Nyirenda rounded up UPND members and treated them to a banquet of food.
He described the allegations that he gave a group of young men K4000 and also promised them slug dumps once they voted for him as total imagination and fabrication.
“On a material day, I was in Lusaka preparing campaign materials for our party on the province,” he said.
The nullification now paves way for the by-election in Kabushi constituency.
AND TO THINK THIS CHAP IS VYING TO BE PRESISENT
GOD HELP ZAMBIA
First and foremost, we must never rejoice over the misfortune of others, even our enemies.
Having said that, I want to make the following comments:
1. Before his downfall a man’s heart is proud… Proverbs 18:12.
2. Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.
Mr. “Bulldozer” who not so long boasted that 2 million was pocket change….
3. “Do not trust in prince’s, in mortal men who cannot save”. Psalm 146
4. Thus saith the Lord “cursed is the man who trusts in a son of man…”
Mr. Lusambo was so confident in himself and in President Lungu’s authority that he felt untouchable.
5. “Treasures gained by wickedness do not profit, but righteousness delivers from death”
Mr. Lusambo appeared in a video promising to facilitate audience with…
Mr. Lusambo appeared in a video promising to facilitate audience with the president for some Chinese nationals, including swearing, as long as they oiled him.
Mr. Lusambo will soon remember the 2million which was pocket change for him.
Mr. Lusambo was an MMD die hard who lived in a komboni and could barely make ends meet. But lo and behold, without any business or discernable source of income, he became a millionaire.
7. “If your enemy is hungry give him something to eat.”
8. “Do not rejoice when your enemy falls, and do not let your heart be glad and he stumbles, and it displeases the Lord, and he takes his wrath from him” – proverbs 24:17
Was not Mr. Lusambo among the hordes that threatened HH and rejoiced when he was locked up? Now the misfortune has been taken from HH and…
Was not Mr. Lusambo among the hordes that threatened HH and rejoiced when he was locked up? Now the misfortune has been taken from HH and cast on Mr. Lusambo. And the enemy he cursed is now the one that weilds power. Surely this is a small demonstration of the justice of God!
Let these be lessons for all of us. And especially those in UPND who are now in the place Mr. Lusambo was, and have access to the powers that be. Do not be proud, do not steal, do not trust in man.
I submit.
The Bulldozer!,
But as our traditional cousin, he can appeal this judgement through the BRE Kuta.
Not kuseka iwe KZ.
What goes up must come down! Welcome to being a common man Mr. ECL boot licker. That’s why HH keeps emphasizing that we occupay public office to server the people not individuals. Where is your office & ECL now!!!