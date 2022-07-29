The Government says it is concerned that from the time it embarked on the programme of clearing the streets of vulnerable children and integrate them with their respective families, a number of them have failed to integrate and have hence returned to the streets.

Ndola District Commissioner (DC) Joseph Phiri says there is need therefore for government and stakeholder’ involvement in ensuring more children are to be taken off the streets through skills training and other rehabilitation programmes.

Mr Phiri says it is saddening that street children are returning to the streets where they enjoy alms from the general public , a habit he said must be discouraged forthwith.

He has since advised the general public desiring to assist the street children to instead take their contributions to drop in centers with interest to look after vulnerable children.

Mr. Phiri said this when he flagged off the repatriation of street children back to their homes for this year in Ndola District.

“The plight of the street children cannot be ignored as the streets remain a risky thriving domain of the children at night.

“ It is our hope that the exercise to integrate them will help them to transform their lives and also to help them earn skills to enable them to lead normal lives.

“ But this can only be achieved through concerted efforts from all the stakeholders and we need the support of the public,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Child Development Officer, under the Ministry of Child Development and Social Services (MCDSS) , Vwambanji Nambeya says her office is coordinating with the social welfare department in districts to monitor activities of the repatriated children.

Ms. Nambeya explained that government has commenced documenting details of the street children and families also assisting them with foodstuff and household materials to create an enabling environment to live in.

Government recently embarked on a programme of clearing street kids off the streets and integrate them with their respective families mostly in Lusaka and the Copperbelt provinces.

A total of 130 children are so far being repatriated to Ndola and Kitwe districts respectively.