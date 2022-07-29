THE Socialist Party (SP) says there is nothing difficult in employing Health workers and Teachers because it is a task that can be done by any Government.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Ichengelo Radio Special Programme earlier today, SP Leader Dr Fred M’membe said what is difficult is creating new jobs in areas such as agriculture.

He said the UPND will be clocking an unfruitful year in power next month hence the “desperation” to point at things that can be done by anybody such as the recruitment of Health workers as their positives.

He said the employment of teachers and health workers is a continuous process which should never end.

“UPND is simply jumping on something that can be done by everybody, there is nothing difficult in employing Government workers. Today they are hanging on to the recruitment of 11,000 health workers with over 137,000 applying for those jobs, they are hanging on to the employment of 30,000 teachers, these are things they never promised , these are things that are not difficult to do,” he said.

“What is difficult is creating new jobs in agriculture, creating industries new service lines.”

Dr M’membe has since challenged the UPND Administration to state the number of jobs they have created in areas they promised such as the private sector.

“How many jobs have they created in the areas they had promised to create in the private sector , many people in the private sector are crying that things are difficult,“ he said.

And Dr M’membe said the UPND have pushed for a supplementary budget of K22 Billion in a desperate attempt to try and show as if something Positive is happening amidst economic hardships in the country.

“They are claiming that they have surplus, how do you have a surplus when there is a fiscal deficit in the same budget of 10%, how do you claim there is a surplus when you are failing to service your debt, debt repaying is a problem,” he said.