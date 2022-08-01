President Hakainde Hichilema has commended farmers for delivering food security to the Zambian people despite numerous challenges.

President Hichilema paid tribute to the farmers for their hard work despite the challenges they have faced during the planting season.

Speaking at the official opening of the 94th Agriculture and Commercial show, Mr. Hichilema noted that it is commendable that the farmers have endured and stayed strong in very difficult circumstances.

Mr. Hichilema added that the farmers have managed to deliver locally, as well as to the sub-region, in the midst of facing numerous challenges in their delivery process.

“Countries are asking for our maize, countries are asking for our soya beans and we have been able to deliver. Thank you very much, for being strong and enduring the negativity around farming,” he said.

President Hichilema further recognized an increase in the use of digital platforms in farming and agriculture as a whole.

And on the theme of the show, which is: “Innovation through technology’ technology transforms business” Mr. Hichilema said technology cuts across all sectors.

The Head of State noted that the theme is a call for all stakeholders to step up on their technology usage, in order to overcome challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, instability in Mozambique’s Cabo DelGado province and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

And Mr. Hichilema has urged farmers and the business community to take advantage of the Public-Private Dialogue Forum which was recently launched on July 18, 2022, aimed at strengthening partnerships across all sectors.

He said this will facilitate continuous engagement among stakeholders for the common good.

And the Agriculture and Commercial Show Society of Zambia Chairperson Duncan Mfula said the show will continue providing a platform for Small and Medium Enterprises to find space to thrive.

Mr. Mfula also disclosed that the show has come up with a master plan that will have continuous exhibitions throughout the year and not just in August.

He expressed delight at the return of the show after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Mfula further said stakeholders should be commended for continuing to provide goods and services in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the negative challenges of COVID-19, it’s important to note that someone has to provide goods and services to the public.