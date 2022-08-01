Minister of education Permanent Secretary Joe Kamoko has called on all schools in the country to be centers of productivity.

Mr Kamoko says that this means that all learning centers must produce high quality in both academic and non-academic areas.

He says this is also highlighted in the revised curriculum that puts high premium on both academic and vocation career development.

PS said this in a speech read on his behalf by Primary Education Director Kezala Mwale during the 2022 Litroz School Young Entrepreneurship Fair in Makeni area.

The Permanent Secretary has since commended the school for developing linkages between theoretical knowledge and practice values.

“ Development of entrepreneurship skills is one of the cornerstones that the new dawn government intends to use in improving the country’s economy, “ he said.

And the school management has been holding entrepreneurship events every year in an effort to encourage pupils to be innovative at a younger age.

2022 Litroz Primary School head teacher Victor Sikabbubba added that through such events young people will be able to develop business oriented ideas that will be able to help develop the country.

And in giving the vote of thanks Ellie Kalikiti said they have been encouraged by president Hakainde Hichilema’s route of entrepreneurship which she said they want to emulate.