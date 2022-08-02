9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Dar er Salaam, Tanzania for a one day state visit at the invitation of his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan.

President Hichilema’s plane touched down at Julius Nyerere International Airport at 09:43 hours Zambian time accompanied by his wife Mutinta Hichilema.

President Hichilema was received by Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Stanely Kakubo, Transport and Logics, Minister Frank Tayali, Peter Kapala of Energy and Chipoka Mulenga for Commerce trade and industry and some senior government officials from Tanzania.

President Hichilema was treated to a thunderous welcome that was characterized by traditional dances by some Tanzanian cultural groups.The Head of State was also accorded a 21- gun salute before inspecting a guard of honour that was mounted by the Tanzanian defence forces.

Whilst in that country President Hichilema and his Tanzanian counterpart President Hassan are expected to unlock a number of issues that have been hindering bilateral trade between Zambia and Tanzania.President Hichilema is also anticipated to hold bilateral talks with President Hassan to focus on areas of trade, investment and infrastructure development.

The President will also discuss matters related to the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority -TAZARA, with major emphasis on operational issues that will include revamping and -recapitalization of the railway company.The two leaders are further expected to engage in bilateral talks regarding the Tanzania-Zambia Mafuta -TAZAMA Pipeline Limited and the Nakonde-Tunduma One Stop Border Post.

President Hichilema and President Hassan are expected to tour the Dar-es-Salaam Port, Dar-es-Salaam Standard Main Gauge Railway Station, TAZAMA Pipelines Limited and TAZARA.

