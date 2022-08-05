President Hakainde Hichilema has appreciated the efforts and contributions that the Finish government played in maintaining peace and unity during the country’s 2021 general election.

President Hichilema has also praised the long and cordial relationship that has existed between Zambia and Finland.

The Head of State says the two governments have since boosted their relation after he met with the Finish Prime Minister in Brussels, Belgium during the African Union (AU) and European Union Summit in February this year.

President Hichilema was speaking when outgoing Finish Ambassador to Zambia Pirjo Suomela bid farewell to President Hichilema at the state house in Lusaka today.

President Hichilema commended Ms Suomela for facilitating a cordial bilateral relationship between Finland and Zambia during her tenure.

“Our meeting with the Prime Minister in Brussels has also helped developmental programs to start moving in Zambia, we would like to see that continue even with the next successor, “said President Hichilema, “President Hichilema stated.

The Finish Outgoing Ambassador expressed gratitude for the opportunity she was given to represent her country in Zambia, saying that she worked well with the Zambian government and the private sector in many spheres of life.

“The relationship between the two governments have been enhanced through various engagements including the meeting in Brussels with Finish Prime Minister which has resulted in progress of developmental programs in Zambia.

“Thank you for giving me an opportunity to work with various ministries including the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development for the enhancement of trade and investment for various enterprises in the country,” she said.

And Minister of Foreigner Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo stated that the incoming Finish Ambassador to Zambia has already been identified and his ministry is ready to work with the new Envoy.