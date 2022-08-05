9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 5, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hakainde Hichilema salutes Finish Government

By Chief Editor
54 views
1
Headlines President Hakainde Hichilema salutes Finish Government
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has appreciated the efforts and contributions that the Finish government played in maintaining peace and unity during the country’s 2021 general election.

President Hichilema has also praised the long and cordial relationship that has existed between Zambia and Finland.

The Head of State says the two governments have since boosted their relation after he met with the Finish Prime Minister in Brussels, Belgium during the African Union (AU) and European Union Summit in February this year.

Pirjo Suomela – Chowddhury, outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Finland, to the Republic of Zambia with HH

President Hichilema was speaking when outgoing Finish Ambassador to Zambia Pirjo Suomela bid farewell to President Hichilema at the state house in Lusaka today.

President Hichilema commended Ms Suomela for facilitating a cordial bilateral relationship between Finland and Zambia during her tenure.

“Our meeting with the Prime Minister in Brussels has also helped developmental programs to start moving in Zambia, we would like to see that continue even with the next successor, “said President Hichilema, “President Hichilema stated.

The Finish Outgoing Ambassador expressed gratitude for the opportunity she was given to represent her country in Zambia, saying that she worked well with the Zambian government and the private sector in many spheres of life.

“The relationship between the two governments have been enhanced through various engagements including the meeting in Brussels with Finish Prime Minister which has resulted in progress of developmental programs in Zambia.

“Thank you for giving me an opportunity to work with various ministries including the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development for the enhancement of trade and investment for various enterprises in the country,” she said.

And Minister of Foreigner Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo stated that the incoming Finish Ambassador to Zambia has already been identified and his ministry is ready to work with the new Envoy.

Pirjo Suomela – Chowddhury, outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Finland, to the Republic of Zambia with HH

Previous articleI have not been Appointed CEO at ECZ-Chipenzi
Next articleACC arrest an Oil Exports Manager of Surya Energy Limited Exports over K4,000.00 bribe to ERB Officer

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

ACC arrest an Oil Exports Manager of Surya Energy Limited Exports over K4,000.00 bribe to ERB Officer

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested an Oil Exports Manager of Surya Energy Limited Exports for corrupt practices involving...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Unemployment levels worrying-ZCTU

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in Muchinga Province has expressed worry with the unemployment levels in the country. ZCTU Muchinga...
Read more

ACC closes in on a case where UTH was supplied with faulty Intensive Care Unit ventilators

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has closed in on a case where the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) was supplied with faulty Intensive Care Unit (ICU)...
Read more

Over 7,000 Candidates sit for aptitude test in Ndola

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
Over 7,000 applicants who were shortlisted by the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZSA) turned up at Kansenshi combined school in Ndola to sit for the...
Read more

Zim opposition leader writes HH over Mumbi Phiri’s prolonged prison stay

Headlines Chief Editor - 39
LEAD President Linda Tsungirirai Masarira says the unlawful detention of Mumbi Phiri is totally unacceptable and a violation of her fundamental human rights. In an...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.