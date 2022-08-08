The Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned Dr. George Magwende, former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in Charge of Administration to appear before it on Tuesday 9th August 2022 for questioning.

The Commission has been carrying out investigations on allegations of corruption against him.

Dr. Magwende is expected to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission on the said date at 9:00 hours.

Dr. Magwende was relieved of his duties as Permanent Secretary in Charge of Administration in the Ministry of Health by President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday.

This is according to a statement issued by Anti-Corruption Commission Spokesperson Queen Chibwe.

In a statement, ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe says the commission has been carrying out investigations on allegations of corruption against Dr. Magwende and has since warned all serving public officers to stay clear of any corrupt practices in their daily dealings and conduct as there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

Below is the full statement