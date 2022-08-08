9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 8, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

ACC summons dismissed Ministry of Health Permanent Dr. George Magwende

By Chief Editor
54 views
0
Headlines ACC summons dismissed Ministry of Health Permanent Dr. George Magwende
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned Dr. George Magwende, former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in Charge of Administration to appear before it on Tuesday 9th August 2022 for questioning.

The Commission has been carrying out investigations on allegations of corruption against him.

Dr. Magwende is expected to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission on the said date at 9:00 hours.

Dr. Magwende was relieved of his duties as Permanent Secretary in Charge of Administration in the Ministry of Health by President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday.

This is according to a statement issued by Anti-Corruption Commission Spokesperson Queen Chibwe.

In a statement, ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe says the commission has been carrying out investigations on allegations of corruption against Dr. Magwende and has since warned all serving public officers to stay clear of any corrupt practices in their daily dealings and conduct as there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

Below is the full statement

Previous articleGBFC Womens Edge Closer to COSAFA Zone Final of CAF Champions League Playoffs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

ACC summons dismissed Ministry of Health Permanent Dr. George Magwende

The Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned Dr. George Magwende, former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in Charge of Administration to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia sees IMF board meeting at end-August to approve loan programme

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
Zambia's Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Friday that the International Monetary Fund's executive board was expected to meet at the end of the...
Read more

Confusion reigns over the new reduced bus fares as stakeholders disagree

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Bus and Taxi Owners Association of Zambia has rejected the newly announced reduced fares by the Road Transport and Safety Agency(RTSA) saying the...
Read more

19 Year old Lusaka Teenager allegedly murders his parents

Headlines Chief Editor - 18
Zambia Police at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Station yesterday recorded a Murder case which occurred Saturday 6th August 2022 between 00:00 hours and 10:00 hours...
Read more

Members of the public assured of privacy of their information during the census period

Headlines Chief Editor - 5
Prof. Jacob Malungo assures members of the public that their information will be protected during the forthcoming Population and Housing Census as the Enumerators...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.