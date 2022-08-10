Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe has commissioned a newly constructed Police Post in Nyumba Yanga Township in Lubwa ward in Lusaka yesterday.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony Mr. Haimbe noted that the construction of the new police post building in the area marks the flagship of how Constituency Development Funds (CDF) should be utilized by the community.

Mr.Haimbe indicated that the construction of the facility commenced in 2017 under the CDF programme, which sets an example of how the increased CDF must be utilized by the people of Lubwa ward.

He stressed that the new facility will enhance the operations of the police officers in the area in addressing the increase in criminal offences which are mainly committed by young people popularly known as Junkies.

‘’I would like to assure the People of Lusaka central and the general citizenry that more of such works are yet to come. Very soon another police post will be completed in Chalala and North mead police post will soon be upgraded in a short space of time to keep the people safe,’’ said Mr. Haimbe.

And speaking at the commissioning, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba noted that the new police post in Lubwa ward will allow the police officers to work in a conducive environment as compared to what they have been using in past.

Mr. Kajoba indicated that the new structure is suitable for police operations and it will boost morale amongst officers who in turn will work extra hard to fight crime in the area.

He also appealed to the residents of the Yumba Yanga community to guard the infrastructure jealously and avoid setting it ablaze for just minor misunderstanding with the police or mere rumor mongering.

‘’If such behavior is condoned without police presence Nyumba Yanga will automatically become a safe haven for criminals running on rampage to terrorize the communities,’’ said Mr. Kajoba.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala urged the community to safeguard the facility and avoid any form of vandalism because the police post is meant to protect them.

‘’I am delighted with the handover of the new police post and hope that it will work toward curbing crime in the community,’’ she said.