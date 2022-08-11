9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Economy
President Hichilema's record historical – Mutale

Former Muchinga Province Mayor and Provincial Patriotic Front(PF) Treasurer Thomas Mutale has hailed the United Party for National Development’s good governance record within one year in power.

Mr Mutale has also praised President Hakainde Hichilema for the various socio-economic developments that he has initiated just within one year as head of state.

Mr Mutale said in Chinsali today, that the UPND government under the leadership of President Hichilema has recorded a good number of developments in almost all the sectors of the economy.

He mentioned the provision of bursaries and scholarships through Constituency Development Fund (CDF) which he said has enabled many young people in the country and the province to access tertiary education.

Mr Mutale added that the free education and the employment of over 40 thousand Zambian citizens in both education and the health sectors is a milestone which the Zambian citizens should be proud of as it will remain a history in the country.

“For the first time in the country we have seen a huge recruitment of civil servants which has never happened with these other past governments since Zambia got independence,” Mr Mutale said.

The former Mayor added that in just one year, people’s lives have been changed in many ways.

He further challenged other political parties to emulate what the UPND has done saying politics of just talking should not be entertained instead politicians should focus on what the people want and implement various projects if they want to win the people’s hearts.

