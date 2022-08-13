Zesco United are going to Tanzania today to play a friendly match against Azam FC.

The 2021/2022 Tanzania league third place finishers have invited Zesco for an international club friendly that will be played on Sunday, August 14 in Dar es Salaam.

Like Zesco, Azam is taking part in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederation Cup and is also on bye from September’s preliminary stage and will enter the competition in the second stage in October.

Zesco coach Mumamba Numba has named a 21-member team that is without goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe and midfielder Spencer Sautu.

The duo will miss the friendly after sustaining injuries while on Chipolopolo duty at the 2022 COSAFA Cup in July.

But new striker signing Austin Muwowo who joined Zesco on a free move after an unsuccessful stint at Orlando Pirates is part of the travelling party.

“We are delighted and feel this friendly comes at the right time especially that we had challenges in securing friendlies outside the country. Our target was to play at least 3-4 international friendlies in order to prepare for Confederation Cup,” Numba told Zesco United FC Media.

“We are grateful to Azam for coming to our aid by inviting us for this important match. It will go a long way and give us a good picture in terms of how ready we are.”

TEAM:

GOALKEEPERS: Ian Otieno, Gregory Sanjase

DEFENDERS: Clement Mwape, Samson Mkandawire, Shemmy Mayembe, Solomon Sakala, Adrian Chama, John Chishimba, Jack Ngulube

MIDFIELDERS: John Chingandu, Francis Banda, Donashano Malama,Edward Lungu, Kelvin Kapumbu, Kelvin Kampamba, Kizito Keziron, Kasoma Luwawa, Austin Muwowo, Chipyoka Songa, Collins Sikombe

STRIKERS: Alfred Leku, Enock Sakala JR