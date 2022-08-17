9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
General News
General public urged to maximise Public Protector

The Office of the Public Protector has advised the general public to utilize its services in ensuring that they receive deliverables from public institutions.

Chief Investigations Officer Bwalya Siulanda says her office is mandated to investigate individuals’ complaints against the public authority in an effort to deter misconduct in all public institutions.

The Office of the Public Protector has since intensified sensitization meetings for people in formal and informal sectors to be enlightened on where to report cases as well as the procedures to follow.

Speaking during a sensitization meeting for Heads of Government Departments in Kasama, Mrs Siulanda emphasised that her office plays a key role in protecting ordinary members of the Public from maladministration and promoting an efficient and quality public service delivery system.

“The office of the public protector was established to assist ordinary people to be able to articulate complaints of maladministration against the government,” said Mrs Siulanda.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Lewis Mwape called on the Office of the Public Protector to hold more community outreach programmes to make up for the limited accessibility in the province.

Mr. Mwape noted that the institution should not only consider raising awareness among public service workers but ordinary citizens as well.

“The office of the public protector needs to do a lot of work because very few people are aware that there exists such an institution,” Mr Mwape noted.

And speaking on behalf of the participants, Kasama Municipal Council Director for Administration, Catherine Kavungu appealed to government to consider decentralizing the institution.

Ms Kavungu said that this will enhance service delivery and promote adherence to prescribed standards and systems among public institutions.

