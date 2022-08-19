9.5 C
Infernos at Kapiri and Ndola markets acts of sabotage – Nanjuwa

By Support Editor
Central Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, says it is highly suspicious that there could be an

inferno at Kapiri Mposhi and Ndola markets, almost simultaneously.

Mr. Nanjuwa has since directed the security wings to thoroughly investigate the fire incidents that destroyed goods worth thousands of

Kwacha at Riverside market in Kapiri and Ndola on the Copperbelt.

Speaking when he called on Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner Francis Hasalama today market an act he described as an act of sabotage.

“It is highly suspicious that there could be fires at a market in Kapiri and Ndola at the same time. We must satisfy ourselves by having thorough investigations to erase any doubt,” Mr. Nanjuwa said.

The minister said culprits behind the fire, they must be brought to book adding that it is not easy for people to just lose their source of Livelihoods.

On Monday fire swept through several shops destroying cereals and other goods valued at K615,000.

Earlier, Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner, Francis Hasalama, said there could be foul play though no truth has been established.

Mr. Hasalama said the assumption is based  on the fact that where the fire started from there was no source that could ignite the fire.

