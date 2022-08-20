The Lusaka City Council (LCC) working in close collaboration with the African Enterprise Southern African Region (AESAR) and Jesus Care Ministries (JCM) have launched the Serve the City Initiative.

Speaking when she graced the flag off of the ten (10) days clean up exercise called Serve the City Initiative, Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala highlighted that the launch of the clean-up exercise is important as it is going to assist in sensitizing the public on cleanliness and discourage the behaviour of indiscriminate dumping of waste.

Ms Chilando stated that the Lusaka City Council is committed to ensuring that it maintains standards of cleanliness in the city and suburbs through such initiatives such as the one done by the African Enterprise Southern African Region and Jesus Care Ministries.

“It is efforts such as these that will help manage ward off outbreaks such as Cholera and COVID-19, which have ravaged the lives of many people,” Ms Chitangala stated

She added that the Local Authority needs more concerted efforts from stakeholders and citizens to achieve a Clean, Green and Health city.

And speaking at the same event, African Enterprise Southern African Region team leader Dr Lutangu Lubasi encouraged traders operating in the Central Business District (CBD) and the residents of Lusaka to always clean their surroundings, trading places and not to dump garbage anyhow.

“Atleast throw garbage in designated areas,” Dr Lubasi said

Meanwhile, Jesus Care Ministries Executive Director Ms Margret Katayi cited that the exercise that has been launched will be for all Constituencies in Lusaka.

“The cleaning exercise will be coupled with preaching the gospel in accordance to their outreach program,” Ms Katayi noted