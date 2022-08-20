9.5 C
Zesco United Visit Prison Leopards

Zesco United is very eager to make a bright start to their 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign today away in Kabwe before Wednesday’s big home date against defending champions Red Arrows.

The 2021/22 FAZ Super League runners-up visit Prison Leopards at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe.

Saturday’s game will come four days before Zesco’s grudge match against Arrows at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Arrows toppled Zesco as champions last season and also beat them home and away to cap their championship race.

And so a good result at Prison will be a huge psychological boost for the nine-time champions as they start their quest to reclaim their crown.

“We have to beat Prison Leopards because this game will give us momentum to face Red Arrows in a tough midweek encounter. We have to win regardless of anything,” Zesco goalkeeper Ian Otieno said.

Meanwhile, Arrows are also in action today. They are home against Napsa Stars at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka seven days after they beat the latter 1-0 at the same venue in the Charity Shield final.


2022/2023 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 1 FIXTURES
20/08/2022
FC MUZA-Green Buffaloes
Lumwana Radiants-Green Eagles
Chambishi-Zanaco
Prison Leopards-Zesco United
Forest Rangers-Kansanshi Dynamos
Nchanga Rangers-Buildcon
13h00: Nkwazi-Power Dynamos
15h00: Red Arrows-Napsa Stars
21/08/2022
Nkana -Kabwe Warriors

