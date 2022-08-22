Red Arrows have won the KPF organised American Rugby Tournament staged at Kitwe Playing Fields at the weekend.

Arrows thumped Kansanshi 29-0 in the final to emerge victorious.

Arrows scored tries through Chileshe Mulenga, Alex Mwewa, Peka Phiri , Gabby Mungalaba and Brian Mbalwa.

Terry Kaushiku and Alex Mwewa scored a conversion each.

The Airmen reached the final after beating Arrows B 26-12 in the semifinal as Kansanshi bear KPF A 0-6 Kansanshi

Meanwhile, Konkola won the Bowl with Buffaloes scooping the plate and Arrows won the women’s category of the American tournament.