Beston Chambeshi has summarised what he thinks of Nkana’s opening day’s performance in Sunday’s home draw against old foes Kabwe Warriors.

The record 13-time champions were held to a 0-0 draw in Kitwe in a game they dominated but met stubborn resistance from Warriors defence and goalkeeper Scott Ngokane.

“It is the first game of the season and I think we have learnt one or two things and you know when you are coming from pre-season you cannot reply on the pre-season games because now we are on the big stage,” Chambeshi said.

“But I am happy with the way the boys kept the ball all we need is we need a goal because goals count a lot.

“You can have 100 per cent position but if you are not scoring it counts for nothing.”

Chambeshi also disclosed that he decided to start influential striker Alex Ngonga from the bench as a precautionary measure.

Ngonga came on in the 54th minute when he replaced midfielder Jacob Ngulube.

He almost broke the deadlock in the 75th minute after outrunning defender Dominic Chanda who was red carded for pulling down the Nkana striker.

“Ngonga was injured. It is his first game which is why we had to reserve him,” Chambeshi said.

“Even as the technical staff we were worried that maybe something might happen but I am happy he finished the game without any limping which is good.”

Nkana return to action on August 27 with a Week 2 date at Buildcon at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 1

20/08/2022

FC MUZA 1(Andrew Phiri 9′)-Green Buffaloes 1(Golden Mashata 81′)

Lumwana Radiants 3(Benjamin Mukanda 69, Abraham Kanyanga 71′, Kapambwe Musonda 74′)-Green Eagles 1(Hosea Silwimba 37′)

Chambishi 0-Zanaco 1 (Abraham Siankombo 62′)

Prison Leopards 1(Damiano Kola 60′)-Zesco United 1

(Alfred Leku 16′)

Forest Rangers 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 0

Nkwazi 0-Power Dynamos 1 (Jacob Kaunda 90′)

Red Arrows 0-Napsa Stars 0

21/08/2022

Nchanga Rangers 1(Logic Chingandu 36′)-Buildcon 0

Nkana 0-Kabwe Warriors 0

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE – WEEK 1

20/08/2022

Aguila Stars 1-2 Indeni

(Keke Sipuka 67’/Thomas Daka 24’ David Sakala 58’)

Kafue Celtic 0-1 Young Green Buffaloes

Kafue Eagles 0-1 Konkola Blades

(Maybin Kalengo 51’)

Trident 2-1 Lusaka Dynamos

(Djunese kanda 51’, Samuel Chiteta 90+/ Stephen Phiri 65’)

Mpulungu Harbour 0-1 Mutondo Stars

(Nyendwa Nyendwa 32’)

ZESCO Malaiti 0-0 Atletico Lusaka

21/08/2022

BARTS 1-1 City of Lusaka

TOP SCORERS 2022/2023

21/08/2022

Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA):1

Golden Mashata (Green Buffaloes):1

Benjamin Mukanda (Lumwana):1

Abraham Kanyanga (Lumwana):1Kapambwe Musonda (Lumwana):1

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):1

Abraham Siankombo (Zanaco):1

Damiano Kola (Prison Leopards):1

Alfred Leku (Zesco United):1

Jacob Kaunda (Power Dynamos):1

Logic Chingandu (Nchanga Rangers):1

CUP

13/08/2022

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):1

CONTINENTAL

13/08/2022

MEN

WOMEN

Ireen Lungu(Green Buffaloes) :5

Anita Mulenga (Green Buffaloes):1

Natasha Nanyangwe (Green Buffaloes):1

INTERNATIONALS

22/06/2022

SENIORS

-MENS

Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco United):2

Spencer Sautu (Zesco United):1

Albert Kangwanda (Zanaco):1

Ricky Banda (Red Arrows):1

-WOMENS

(Includes goals in NT vs club pre-WAFCON training games)

Avell Chitundu :4

Grace Chanda:3

Misozi Zulu:3*

Everine Katongo:1

Ireen Lungu:1

Xiomala Mapepa:1

Ochumba Oseke:1

*denotes own-goal